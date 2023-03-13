Oscar 2023: la lista completa di tutti i vincitori

Dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel ieri sera ha presentato la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar (qui il red carpet dell’evento). A farla da padrone è stato Everything Everywhere All at Once, che ha fatto la storia vincendo in tutte le categorie principali, il film nel complesso ha ottenuto ben 7 statuette. Briciole per Avatar La Via dell’Acqua e Top Gun Maverick, che hanno trionfato solo in ‘Migliori effetti speciali’ e ‘Miglior sonoro’. Serata indimenticabile per Jamie Lee Curtis, che a 64 anni vince il suo primo Oscar come ‘attrice non protagonista’. A bocca asciutta Rihanna e Lady Gaga, che però ci hanno regalato due belle esibizioni.
“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5
— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023
Oscar 2023: la lista di tutti i vincitori.
Miglior film
- Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking – Il diritto di scegliere
Miglior regista
- Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Miglior attore protagonista
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Brendan Gleeson – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion – Knives Out
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer e Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Miglior film internazionale
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale (Germania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgio)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio
- Il mostro dei mari
- Red
Miglior montaggio
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Monika Willi – Tár
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior scenografia
- Christian M. Goldbeck ed Ernestine Hipper – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter e Vanessa Cole – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino – Babylon
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy e Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Rick Carter e Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Miglior fotografia
- James Friend – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Darius Khondji – Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità
- Mandy Walker – Elvis
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Migliori costumi
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Jenny Beavan – La signora Harris va a Parigi
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Heike Merker e Linda Eisenhamerová – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine – The Batman
- Camille Friend e Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti – Elvis
- Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale
Migliori effetti speciali
- Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank e Kamil Jafar – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands e Dominic Tuohy – The Batman
- Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White e Dan Sudick – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson e Scott R. Fisher – Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior sonoro
- Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel e Stefan Korte – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Julian Howarth, Gwendolin Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers e Michael Hedges – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray e Andy Nelson – The Batman
- David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson e Michael Keller – Elvis
- Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor – Top Gun: Maverick
Migliore colonna sonora originale
- Volker Bertelmann – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- Carter Burwell – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Migliore canzone originale
- Applause – Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- This Is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior documentario
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Oscar Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout,
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Miglior cortometraggio
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Nattriken
- The Red Suitcase
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It