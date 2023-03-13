Curiosità

Oscar 2023: la lista completa di tutti i vincitori

Mar 13, 2023


Dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel ieri sera ha presentato la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar (qui il red carpet dell’evento). A farla da padrone è stato Everything Everywhere All at Once, che ha fatto la storia vincendo in tutte le categorie principali, il film nel complesso ha ottenuto ben 7 statuette. Briciole per Avatar La Via dell’Acqua e Top Gun Maverick, che hanno trionfato solo in ‘Migliori effetti speciali’ e ‘Miglior sonoro’. Serata indimenticabile per Jamie Lee Curtis, che a 64 anni vince il suo primo Oscar come ‘attrice non protagonista’. A bocca asciutta Rihanna e Lady Gaga, che però ci hanno regalato due belle esibizioni.

Oscar 2023: la lista di tutti i vincitori.

Miglior film

  • Avatar – La via dell’acqua
  • Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking – Il diritto di scegliere

Miglior regista

  • Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Brendan Gleeson – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion – Knives Out
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer e Christopher McQuarrie – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Miglior film internazionale

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale (Germania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgio)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio
  • Il mostro dei mari
  • Red

Miglior montaggio

  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Monika Willi – Tár
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior scenografia

  • Christian M. Goldbeck ed Ernestine Hipper – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter e Vanessa Cole – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
  • Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino – Babylon
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy e Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Rick Carter e Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Miglior fotografia

  • James Friend – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Darius Khondji – Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità
  • Mandy Walker – Elvis
  • Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Migliori costumi

  • Mary Zophres – Babylon
  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Jenny Beavan – La signora Harris va a Parigi

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Heike Merker e Linda Eisenhamerová – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine – The Batman
  • Camille Friend e Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti – Elvis
  • Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank e Kamil Jafar – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
  • Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands e Dominic Tuohy – The Batman
  • Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White e Dan Sudick – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson e Scott R. Fisher – Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior sonoro

  • Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel e Stefan Korte – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Julian Howarth, Gwendolin Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers e Michael Hedges – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
  • Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray e Andy Nelson – The Batman
  • David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson e Michael Keller – Elvis
  • Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor – Top Gun: Maverick

Migliore colonna sonora originale

  • Volker Bertelmann – Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • Carter Burwell – Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Migliore canzone originale

  • Applause – Tell It Like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu – RRR
  • This Is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior documentario

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Oscar Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout,
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Miglior cortometraggio

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • Nattriken
  • The Red Suitcase

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

 



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Giuliano Peparini sugli anni ad Amici: “Non so come Maria mi abbia sopportato”

Mar 13, 2023
Curiosità

Lady Gaga e Rihanna si esibiscono agli Oscar 2023

Mar 13, 2023
Curiosità

Oscar 2023, top e flop del red carpet

Mar 13, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Mondo Animale

il gatto rischia grosso, come sta ora

Mar 13, 2023
Cronaca

Meteo Italia, stop primavera: tornano temporali, vento e neve

Mar 13, 2023
Borsa

Auto, non c’è accordo sulla proposta di Bruxelles per Euro 7

Mar 13, 2023
Curiosità

Oscar 2023: la lista completa di tutti i vincitori

Mar 13, 2023