Oscar 2023: la lista completa di tutti i vincitori

Dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel ieri sera ha presentato la 95ª edizione dei premi Oscar (qui il red carpet dell’evento). A farla da padrone è stato Everything Everywhere All at Once, che ha fatto la storia vincendo in tutte le categorie principali, il film nel complesso ha ottenuto ben 7 statuette. Briciole per Avatar La Via dell’Acqua e Top Gun Maverick, che hanno trionfato solo in ‘Migliori effetti speciali’ e ‘Miglior sonoro’. Serata indimenticabile per Jamie Lee Curtis, che a 64 anni vince il suo primo Oscar come ‘attrice non protagonista’. A bocca asciutta Rihanna e Lady Gaga, che però ci hanno regalato due belle esibizioni.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5

— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023