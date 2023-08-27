Offerte di Oggi

Only Coat Wool Blend

This coat by ONLY comes along elegant and exciting. The big hood, the inside pocket and the cut turn the coat into something special and give it something mysterious. The coat has an exciting structure that makes the look special. The fine wool mixture looks elegant through the zipper and make it fit perfectly into the overall picture.
Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 53,6 x 37,79 x 7,2 cm; 1,38 Kg
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 1 luglio 2023
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Bestseller A/S
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09M3S7GY8
Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ 15156578
Categoria ‏ : ‎ Donna

60% Poliestere, 40% Lana
Chiusura: Nessuna indicazione.
Lavabile in lavatrice
Manica lunga
Giacca

59,99€

