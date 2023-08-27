Only Coat Wool Blend

This coat by ONLY comes along elegant and exciting. The big hood, the inside pocket and the cut turn the coat into something special and give it something mysterious. The coat has an exciting structure that makes the look special. The fine wool mixture looks elegant through the zipper and make it fit perfectly into the overall picture.

Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 53,6 x 37,79 x 7,2 cm; 1,38 KgDisponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 1 luglio 2023Produttore ‏ : ‎ Bestseller A/SASIN ‏ : ‎ B09M3S7GY8Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ 15156578Categoria ‏ : ‎ Donna

60% Poliestere, 40% Lana

Chiusura: Nessuna indicazione.

Lavabile in lavatrice

Manica lunga

Giacca

59,99€