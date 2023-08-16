Only Coat Long

Offerte di Oggi

Nice, Classy, Carrie Mel. The coat by ONLY is the perfect item to create a chic and elegant but sporty look. With the elegant horn button closure and the classic collar, the knee-length coat is perfect together with a stylish pant and white sneaker.
Dimensioni prodotto ‏ : ‎ 30 x 24 x 4 cm; 450 grammi
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 9 dicembre 2018
Produttore ‏ : ‎ ONLY NOS
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07H6Y7JBC
Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ 15173066
Categoria ‏ : ‎ Donna

Coat with elegant button closure and classic collar
55% Cotone, 45% Poliestere
Chiusura: Bottone
Temperatura massima di 30 °C, non candeggiare, non asciugare in asciugatrice con una temperatura massima di 110 °C. OROTHENE E tutti i solventi per il simbolo F, i processi normali
Stile scollo: Collo a V
Manica lunga
Cappotto

34,99€

