Olivia Rodrigo è tornata con il singolo Vampire: “Parla del suo ex”

A due anni dall’enorme successo di Drivers License e dell’album Sour, Olivia Rodrigo oggi è tornata con Vampire (che sarà incluso nel disco Guts, in uscita il prossimo 8 settembre).

In questa ballad la cantante (che l’estate scorsa si è scagliata contro la Corte Suprema) parla di un suo ex fidanzato e di come si sia comportato proprio come un vampiro, approfittandosi di lei, cercando di succhiare la fama e il suo successo.

Secondo il The Sun il succhia sangue in questione potrebbe essere Adam Faze: “Sembra che il singolo parli di lui. I due sono usciti dall’estate del 2022 fino all’inizio di quest’anno. Olivia aveva diciotto anni e Adam ventiquattro. Tuttavia, proprio come la collega cantautrice Taylor Swift, è improbabile che Olivia confermerà mai l’identità dell’uomo che ha ispirato la canzone. Ma questo non fermerà gli investigatori dei social media che cercano di mettere insieme i pezzi del puzzle. Senza dubbio Adam si preparerà a reagire, sapendo che due anni fa un altro ex della popstar è stato sommerso di critiche e minacce, Joshua Bassett. L’esercito di fan della cantante lo ha riempito di insulti dopo l’uscita di Drivers License“.

vampire mv directed by @petracollins comes out tmrw 9pm PT/midnight ET❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/ilrkkh5aXy pic.twitter.com/T67KUkVqF0 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 28, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo: Vampire, il testo.

Hate to give you the satisfacion asking how you’re doing now

How’s the castke you built of people you pretend to care about?

Jut what you wanted, look at you, cool guy, you got it

But seasoned the parties and the diamonds

Six months of torture, you sold some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

I gotta laugh at the stupidity

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you made the worst

Won’t look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you’ve made me look os naive

The way you sold me for parts

As your sunk your teeth into me

Oh, bloodsucker, famefu**er

Bleeding me dry like goddamn a vampire

And every girl I ever talked told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too

You’re so convincing

How do you lie

Oh, what a mesmerizing fuc**d up little thrill

And god knows I never will

‘Cause girls your age know better

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you made the worst

Won’t look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you’ve made me look os naive

The way you sold me for parts

As your sunk your teeth into me

Oh, bloodsucker, famefu***r

Bleeding me dry like goddamn a vampire

You said it was true love

But wouldn’t that be hard

I tried to help you out

Now I know that I can

I understand

I’ve made some real big mistakes

But you made the worst

Won’t look fine

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you’ve made me look os naive

The way you sold me for parts

As your sunk your teeth into me

Oh, bloodsucker, famef***er

Bleeding me dry like goddamn a vampire