Adesso possiamo iniziare a festeggiare.
La regina del Natale è tornata in grande e insieme a quella che per anni è stata dipinta come la sua “nemica”. Stamani Mariah Carey ha rilasciato ‘Oh Santa‘ ft Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson.
A poche ore dalla sua pubblicazione il pezzo è già entrato nella top 20 di iTunes USA e potrebbe ostacolare la n°1 che Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears cerca di conquistare.
DARK GREEN UPDATE FOR SWIMMING IN THE STARS. ALMOST #1!!! pic.twitter.com/KasF5ScpWj
— Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) December 4, 2020
🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas 🎤
🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine Ho Ho Ho 🎤
🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night 🎤#OhSanta with my amazingly talented and beautiful friends @IAMJHUD and @arianagrande out now! https://t.co/0WUTB8cxBD pic.twitter.com/UNjLId34eC
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 4, 2020
Mariah Carey – Oh Santa!ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson: il testo.
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?
I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now
And I don’t know how
You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve
But it’s amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night
Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year
So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here
So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I’ve been really, really, really good this year
So, put on that red suit and make him appear
Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby
Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me
They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick
So, grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Oh, Santa Claus
If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait
‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days
So, hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies
The tree’s all sparkly and gold
But inside, I feel so cold
So, as soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas
(Oh, I know you will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)
(Hey, I know he will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas