La regina del Natale è tornata in grande e insieme a quella che per anni è stata dipinta come la sua “nemica”. Stamani Mariah Carey ha rilasciato ‘Oh Santa‘ ft Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson.

A poche ore dalla sua pubblicazione il pezzo è già entrato nella top 20 di iTunes USA e potrebbe ostacolare la n°1 che Swimming In The Stars di Britney Spears cerca di conquistare.

DARK GREEN UPDATE FOR SWIMMING IN THE STARS. ALMOST #1!!! pic.twitter.com/KasF5ScpWj — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) December 4, 2020

🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas 🎤

🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine Ho Ho Ho 🎤

🎅🏽’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night 🎤#OhSanta with my amazingly talented and beautiful friends @IAMJHUD and @arianagrande out now! https://t.co/0WUTB8cxBD pic.twitter.com/UNjLId34eC — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 4, 2020

Mariah Carey – Oh Santa!ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson: il testo.

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?

I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now

And I don’t know how

You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve

But it’s amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night

Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year

So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here

So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

I’ve been really, really, really good this year

So, put on that red suit and make him appear

Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby

Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me

They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick

So, grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Oh, Santa Claus

If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait

‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days

So, hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies

The tree’s all sparkly and gold

But inside, I feel so cold

So, as soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas

(Oh, I know you will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)

(Hey, I know he will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas