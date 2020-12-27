Come ogni dicembre ecco puntuali le previsioni di Nikki, la sensitiva americana dei vip. La donna si è ventata di aver previsto una pandemia (in realtà era in una sua lista del 2012) e l’addio di Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca (però aveva detto che nemmeno Joe Biden sarebbe stato eletto).

“Ho previsto molte cose che sono accadute. Avevo visto che Trump non avrebbe trionfato, la pandemia di Coronavirus, i problemi di salute di Trump, le terribili inondazioni a Venezia in Italia, la morte di un protagonista di James Bond. Poi avevo azzeccato l’aumento degli avvistamenti UFO in tutto il mondo, le numerose proteste e rivolte in tutto il mondo, il ricovero in ospedale Rudy Giuliani e un attacco a Vienna, in Austria. Anche sulle star avevo visto giusto sul crollo di Kanye West, la nomination agli Oscar di Joaquin Phoenix sarà nominato per un Oscar, la vittoria di Renee Zellweger e soprattutto la gravidanza di Katy Perry. Oltre alle morti celebri che ho visto, ce ne saranno altre nel 2021 (qui la lista)”.

Per il 2021 Nikki ha previsto altre catastrofi in Italia, dai terremoti di Roma e Napoli, fino al crollo della Torre di Pisa. Per non farci mancare nulla, secondo la chiaroveggente, nel nostro paese ci sarà una devastante eruzione, la distruzione di una chiesa a Milano e un’alluvione a Como. Tutte cose che la signora aveva inserito anche nella lista per il 2020 e che non si sono verificate (ma che secondo lei accadranno nel 2021 o nei prossimi anni).

Più che una veggente a me questa donna continua a ricordare…



Non solo morte e distruzione, Nikki ha anche annunciato un matrimonio per Sandra Bullock, un altro Oscar per Viola Davis e un Golden Globe per Sophia Loren. Anche diverse buone notizie per le nostre amate popstar, stando a questa lista Katy Perry avrà un altr* figli*, Ariana Grande si sposerà e Justin Bieber diventerà padre.

Nikki, previsioni mondiali.

Biden will be president but for a noticeably short time either because of ill health, accident, or threats. He will be preceded by a woman

A huge earthquake tsunami in Japan

A tsunami in Hong Kong

A huge earthquake in Oregon

Collapse of the Pyramids in Egypt

A new Serbian War

A collapse of a building in Germany

China becoming more powerful and more of a threat

More sanctions against Iran

Protests in Brazil

Terrorist attack in Boston

Floods in Eastern Europe

Donald Trump will write a tell all book and ink a deal with Fox news and have show

Donald Trump – Possible arrest

Trump will be fighting lawsuits

Possible illness around Trump

Trump divorce with Melania

Danger around Barron Trump

Trump will probably move to Florida but will end up living in several places

More oceanic discoveries

Marine life and underwater city’s

Earthquake at Mount Rushmore

Plane crash in Tucson Arizona

An earthquake in Louisville, Kentucky

Hijacking of a commercial aircraft

Trouble in Ireland

An ancient city found under a lagoon

Lockdown of an airport

An airport under attack

Siege of politicians in parliament

Assassination of a world leader

Hijacking of a ship

Large earthquake off the coast of Alaska

Coronavirus will level off by Spring

The COVID-19 vaccine will help, but not everyone will take it

Marshall Law and war in Ethiopia

Mount Etna, Vesuvius & Pico erupting

Fire in Little Italy, New York City

Towering Inferno in New York City

Parts of New York on fire

Uprising in Russia

Moscow on fire

Health issues for Joe Biden

Flooding of the Isles of White after a great storm

Tragedy at the London Bridge

Kidnapping around the children of the Royal Family

The future of restaurants and retail will be like going through airport security

Tragedy at the Swiss Alps

A heist at an airport worth millions of dollars

A German airport under siege

A Welsh mining accident

A train will blow up on England

San Andreas Fault in California is about to explode

Tragedy at a football field

Riot at a soccer stadium in Brazil

Amalgamation of a lot of corporate companies

Forest fires in Greece – spreading to the city of Athens

A mill on fire

An attack at FBI headquarters

Rio Grande river turning different colours

Tragedy in El Paso, Texas

A mega earthquake in Mexico and Mexico City

A drowning in a canal in Amsterdam

A giant spider nest found in a cave

A clown that looks like the Joker will go on a killing rampage in New York City

Woodpeckers will become extinct

Discovery that the White House is haunted

Donald Trump will sell a lot of his properties as assets

The film industry will slow down in California

A bomb goes off at a Las Vegas hotel

A bomb in the Paris subway

A large earthquake in Reno, Nevada

India and Pakistan at war

Philippines and Taiwan at war

Problems between India and China

An assassination at the United Nations

There will not be another pandemic for at least 10 years

A Grizzley Bear will walk into a Western town and cause problems

A famous celebrity will die in a skydiving accident

A great flood at Lake Como, Italy

More catastrophic flooding in Venice, Italy

A great Bald Eagle will be found on a skyscraper in New York City

The state of Maine under water

Flooding in New Hampshire

A crane collapse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

A small chartered pane will crash in the Swiss Alps

A fire at Oxford University

Flooding in the Florida panhandle

A new breed od giant Parrot will be found in Guyana

A famous rapper will fall from a great height

A kidnapping around baby Archie

Another ice skating fiasco like Tonya Harding

A giant earthquake in Ecuador

A fire at Penn Station in New York City

A Ferris Wheel tragedy at a popular theme park

A politician’s dog stolen

Avalanche in Banff

Giant earthquake in China

Tragedy in Salt Lake City

Drought in Wyoming

Shortage of Cucumbers in the world

A shooting in Roanoke, Virginia

Many lawsuits and court dates for Donald Trump

Lots of seismic activity in Australia and New Zealand

Giant Tsunamis and large waves worldwide

Huge explosion and fire in Houston, Texas

Lots of domestic terrorism in the U.S. Such as an Oklahoma bombing

Scientists will come up with more vaccines for future use

A disease around Tulips in Holland

Terror Attacks in Tokyo

More Great White Shark incidents – Australia, South Africa, Hawaii, U.S. East/West Coast

A flare thrown during a circus routine will go wrong and kill at least 2 people

A movie theatre on fire

A lot more space trash falling from the sky

Mount Fuji in Japan could erupt

Japan could suffer a devastating earthquake and Tsunami

Breakthrough in Eye Diseases

Inauguration of Biden and Harris, but Biden might not complete term due to health issues

A much quieter New Year – Next year will be better in terms of celebrations

The Pope may resign due to ill health and other factors

Cruise ship getting caught in a Tsunami and overturning

More ancient underground cities will be found

More corporations and people tying to clean up the planet

People leaving city for small towns, country, farms and cottage life

Second half of the year is much better – economy more stable and people are feeling better

A lot more solar flares of the sun

A Tsunami in Russia

Coloured Poodles will be fashion

Dalla Francia alla Russia e l’Italia, altre predizioni.

Beverly Hills will become a ghost town after celebrities sell their properties because of the impacts of the virus in California – they will move to Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe

Iran and Israel at war

A disease around bananas

Riots in Paris and France

Trump may move or visit Russia

The White House under attack

Mar-a-Lago on fire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take a different approach, which will work in his favour, but he has to be careful of danger

WW3, but it will be a noticeably short war and then more peace

Another planet will be discovered, and more sightings are possible, and some sort of unidentified flying object could very well land in area 51.

I see more UFOs over desert areas such as, Nevada, California and Southern United States etc.

A plane crashed into the Grand Canyon

A heist at the fames Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

A terror attack in Tripoli

Venice Beach, California under water

Scotland becoming independent

Space junk falling from the sky more than usual

A great earthquake in Gibraltar, Spain and Monaco

A plane will crash after experiencing bad turbulence in Chicago and New York City

The Mississippi River will overflow and flood due to stormy weather

Death of a trapeze artist

The landscape will change drastically in Los Angeles and San Francisco after devasting earthquakes

A cargo ship will catch fire in the Caribbean

A famous Politian will suffer a seizure

Two championship ice skaters will collide on the ice sustaining serious injuries

A heist at Buckingham Palace stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery and paintings

A famous racehorse will be stolen

Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey

A space tragedy

A huge earthquake Rome damaging the Colosseum and Vatican

A gas explosion in Chicago, Illinois

An unknown plane circling the White House

A German castle collapsing after a fire

A man will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a hot air balloon

A famous politician will resign

Danger around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and health issues

A famous divorce in Washington

Lions, Tigers and Leopards will escape from a zoo and terrorize a town

Flooding in San Pedro, California

A large earthquake in Napa Valley, California

A plane going from New York to Paris will crash

A plane crash in Germany

A mass shooting in Columbus, Ohio

Trouble around the Berlin Wall

A large earthquake in Las Vegas, Nevada – danger to many hotels

Flooding in a New York City subway

Many explosions in Brooklyn, New York

A Crocodile will eat a movie star

A plane crash in the Mohave Desert

A young starlet will steal diamonds from a jewellery store

Oprah and Michelle Obama may run for political office

Over 50 people killed on a plane after severe turbulence

More Royal scandal

Tragedy at the Berlin Wall

Secret tapes haunt the Royal Family

A one to two day shut down of airline services in the US, similar to 9/11

A highway collapses in California

An enormous earthquake in Vancouver, BC

Earthquake in Ontario, Canada

A train and a double decker buss collide

Cancer around one of the Royals

Great cures for Cancer within the next 5 years that will be the cure to rid all Cancer

An escape artist tries to copy one of Houdini’s performances and dies

A swinging bridge in Costa Rica will collapse

More Royal pregnancies

An elevator accident in Tokyo, Japan

Somebody passes away on a beach buried in sand

A slab of glass and concrete crashes down in NYC, several fatalities

A shooting in Mount Royal, Quebec

Niagara Falls overflowing

A freight train derailment near Ottawa, Ontario

A huge fire in Dublin, Ireland

Fire destroys Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee

A large bank robbery in Europe nets millions for the robber

A damaging storm hits Sydney, Nova Scotia

Terror attack in Helsinki, Finland

A terror attack in Dusseldorf, Germany

A prize fighter will die in the ring

An uprising in Uganda

Destruction of Spain after a large earthquake

A cruise ship catches fire

A sudden downpour of hail in Tokyo, Japan kills many

An earthquake in West Virginia

An earthquake in Oxford, England

A live Dinosaur will be found near a University

An earthquake destroying parts of the Pyramids in Egypt

A plane skids off the runway at JFK, injuring many

A pilot will be drunk on a transatlantic flight

A real-life Robin Hood will rob banks to feed the poor

A famous hotel will burn down in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nikki: altre previsioni per il prossimo anno.

A Robbery around a famous rapper

The world will find a surplus of Gold

A breakthrough and cure for Leukemia

A highway collapses in San Bernardino, California

An earthquake in Slovenia

A serious horse injury around a country music star

A transport truck tries to avoid a coyote on an Arizona highway, colliding into many cars

Tragedy at Big Sur California

Flooding in Atlantic City, New Jersey

A tornado destroys a town in Alabama

An oil rig destroyed by a hurricane

A white-water rafting accident

Disney studios up in flames

Tragedy at a country club in California

Flooding in Tuscany

A tragedy at a zoo

A bad storm in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Terror attack in Washington, DC

A giant Lobster will be found in Nova Scotia

The Moon turning a different colour

More frequent Tsunami’s worldwide

A runaway trolly in Lisbon, Portugal

A terror attack in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

A great explosion in Nepal

New York City skyline changing

A hotel is swept into the Sea

A great flood in Savannah and Charleston

A terror attack in Atlanta, Georgia

Total destruction after an earthquake in Yellowstone

Sexual allegations of a late-night talk show host

Many cars stolen at an auto show

A lost city found under Athens, Greece

A great fire in Rome, Italy

A bridge in India collapses

A bomb blast at the US Capital

Parts of a church will collapse in Milan, Italy

A plane crashes in Sherbrooke, Quebec

An Arctic town melts due to extreme heat

A tsunami in Hawaii

The sky turns pink (not at sunrise or sunset

An unidentified plane crashes in Boston, Massachusetts

An oil well in Texas catches fire

A famous newspaper will fold

Flood in San Francisco

Fires in Melbourne, Australia

An explosion at Carnegie Hall

A terror attack in Copenhagen, Denmark

A great fire at an iconic hotel in New York City

Hundreds of dead fish

Tragedy at a monster truck show

A fire at Windsor Castle

A mini tsunami at Coney Island

Somebody dies at a food eating contest

A train derailment in Arizona

Major terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden

Fire in Athens at a grand cathedral

Elephants charging into a city and killing many

A Schooner boat will sink in the Caribbean

More volcanic eruption worldwide

A towering inferno in New York City

Trouble at the George Washington suspension bridge in Fort Lee New Jersey

Riot at a basketball game

Trouble at the Cannes Film Festival

A disease around Rabbits

Trouble in Westminster, London

Continua a leggere la lista della veggente americana.

An attack at a Naval base in Norfolk, Virginia

An attack in Wolverhampton, England

Disease around Beatles

Strange objects falling from the sky

Boris Johnson health issues – heart problem

Piers Morgan being arrested

A big heist in Amsterdam

A man will steal money from a plane ad bail out just like DB Cooper did on November 24th, 1971

Another volcano eruption in Hawaii

Shooting at a Symphony

Collapse of a suspension bridge

Former President Bill Clinton health issues

Hillary Clinton has to watch her health

A few problems around the marriage of Barack and Michelle Obama

A new species of Snail will be found

An earthquake on the east side of Antarctica

A huge earthquake in Mexico City

Two planes collide in Florida

A volcano under Los Angeles

Increased violence in South Africa causing a lot of riots and protests

Explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia

More crop circles showing up around the world

Planets will collide in space

A Tornado in New York City

A shooting at the Venice Film Festival

Canadian Geese will attack people in a Canadian town

A flock of wild Turkeys will attack a town in Southern New Hampshire

A shooting at a New Hampshire university

A monster storm hits Boston, Massachusetts

A shooting and riot at Harvard University

A collapse of a bridge in Panama

Terror attack in Panama

Large earthquake in Quito, Ecuador

A large volcanic eruption in Iceland

Drone attack at the White House

A huge earthquake in China

Big changes in the Monarchy of Britain – 2 funerals will cause havoc

Greta Thunberg will win many awards, could win Nobel Peace Prize, but has to be careful of kidnapping

Other countries, like Scotland are likely to follow suit and separate as well

Giant sinkhole in Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans under water

A Dam breaks in California, lots of damage

A Spaceship landing in desert area

An increase in UFO sightings worldwide

A large fan shape flying object seen all over the world

A lot of UFOs in India

Danger around Justin Trudeau

A mayor in a Canadian city will be a hero

Attack or shooting at a NHL game

Arrest made in the Natalie Wood case

An arrest in the Madeline McCann case

Giant earthquake in Naples, Italy

Penguins invading cities

Multiple streakers at a Baseball game

Birmingham, England on fire

Huge hurricanes and earthquakes in the Carolinas

Mexican uprising and revolution

A famous New York City jewellery store will be robbed

Assassination of a young leader

A famous castle will burn

An earthquake in in Tokyo and Mount Fuji

A tsunami is Malibu, California

Terrorist attack in Central Park, New York City

Celebrity couple overdosing

Nikki, continuano le sue previsioni per il 2021.

Illness around President Trump

Bush fires and wildfires in Australia

People of North Korea will overthrow the Government

Protests and Riots worldwide

Meteorite will hit Moscow

A sinkhole in Downtown Manhattan, swallowing cars

Isle of Capri under water

Explosion near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy

A plane crashing in Amsterdam

Long Island under water, serious flooding

An Elephant kills a trainer

A lost world under the sea

A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing

A tragedy in Wichita, Kansas

Roof collapse at Carnegie Hall in New York City

An explosion at Danish embassy

Shootings on Wall Street

Train derailment in Gary, Indiana

Giant earthquake in Alaska and British Columbia

Earthquake at the Grand Canyon

Widespread flooding in Romania

Several explosions in Copenhagen, Denmark

A gigantic earthquake in Panama

Shooting at a school in Albany, New York

Temperatures rising even more in the Arctic

A brawl and riots in London’s Hyde Park

A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace

A bomb blast in a subway in Paris

Danger around French President Emmanuel Macron

Typhoon hits Australia

Gas explosion in New York City

Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport

Sky turning different colours all over the world

Terrorist attack in Singapore

An airport terminal under attack

An elevator accident at the Empire State Building

A race horse at a racetrack bolts into the crowd, injuring many

An attack in Antwerp, Belgium causing panic

The Nile River overflows, causing flooding near the Pyramids in Egypt

Many shipwrecks will be found, including a Spanish Galleon ship

A monster storm in Shanghai and Hong Kong

Large earthquake in Scotland and Norway

Mass shooting in Cleveland

Boston buried in 20 ft. of snow

Bombing on Fifth Avenue in New York City

A new Billy Graham will emerge

Serbia at war again

A commercial ocean liner will sink

More space junk falling from the sky

Another high rise fire

A University under siege

An attack at a carnival or midway

A Bull will escape a its pen and kill people

A Typhoon hits Australia

A plane will crash in the English Channel

An attack at the Washington Post

Two subways collide

A Shark will kill a movie star

An airplane crash at Helsinki Airport

Air Force One will have engine trouble

Multiple fatalities on the New Jersey Turnpike after a couple of crashes

A member of the Trump family will be abducted

Revitalization of Detroit, Michigan

A boat sinks in the Detroit River

Danger around a politician in Scotland

Millions of dollars in Gold Bullion under a museum

A bank robbery in Chicago, Illinois

Mark Zuckerberg has to be careful of planes

Le previsioni della sensitiva dei vip.

Storms in Big Sur, California causing major landslides

A famous Rembrandt painting will be stolen

Two gondolas colliding in Venice, Italy

Breakthrough in Glaucoma and other eye diseases

A college in Houston, Texas on lockdown

Somebody will fly a drone into the White House

Mississippi River overflowing

A baseball team is kidnapped and held for ransom

Big breakthrough in treatment of spinal injuries

A World War II plane will crash at an airshow

A plane will be hijacked in Houston, Texas

A tragedy at Lake Huron

Riots and protests in Rome, Italy

A fire in a shop in Halifax Harbour

A space triumph

Protests and riots in London, England

A plane crash in Pearl Harbor

Another sex scandal in Washington DC.

A giant Gorilla like King Kong found on a remote island

A treasure of ancient coins, gold and silver will be found off the coast of Africa

A bombing in Caracas, Venezuela, possibly at an embassy

An attack in Morocco

A soap opera star and a Washington politician sex scandal

A famous male politician will come out as female

A vigilante in New York like the movie, Death Wish

Locusts invading a city in the Middle East

A fist fight between two news anchors on a live TV broadcast

Wall Street panics as there are worldwide fluctuations in the Stock Market

Gunshots around a Legislature

Flooding from violent storms in Niagara Falls

Jimmy Carter hospitalized

A tornado in Laredo, Texas

Damage to the Liberty Bell

A giant earthquake in Costa Rica

A disease around the Redwoods in Northern California

Avalanche in Switzerland

A famous race car driver will perish in a crash

Another city in the US with water problems like Flint, Michigan

Mudslides in a Mexican city

Mudslides in California

Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey

An attack in Times Square, New York City

An earthquake in the Atlanta, Georgia and into the Carolina’s

A tsunami in Halifax, Nova Scotia

A 200 car pile up on a LA freeway

Attack at the Sears building in Chicago

A commercial airliner will have a hole in it, but the pilot will land it safely

A plane crashing from California to Hawaii

A huge earthquake in Sumatra

Jail for a Washington politician

A great storm hits Boston, Massachusetts

A disease kills Bison in the US and Canada

A fire a Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in LA

Kangaroos will invade a city in Australia

A famous chef before a Judge, could go to jail

Dust storms in Arizona, the Mohave Desert and the Middle East

A meteorite will hit earth, creating a giant crater and it will be radioactive

A convict will escape prison through a storm sewer

Explosion at MSNBC and CNN

Terror attack in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia

An ancient city will be found under a desert

A violent bank robbery In Omaha, Nebraska with people taken hostage

Protests, riots and a bomb in Trafalgar Square in London, England

A breakthrough in the cure for Osteoporosis

Tsunami under the Indian Ocean

Bloody violence on the Gaza Strip in the Middle East

Shootings in South Beach, Miami

There will be a train heist like in the Old West

A breakthrough in the cure of Eczema

Protests in Long Beach, California

Shooting at the Capital Building in Washington, DC

A Giant Eagle will be found in Alaska

A space tragedy

A shooting on Wall Street

A bad fire in the old section of downtown Chicago

A plane hitting a signal tower in Chicago

A daredevil attempts to go over the Golden Gate Bridge

A famous politician will be found out that he likes bondage and is with a Dominatrix

A baseball player will kill a person by hitting the ball into the stands

Panic in the streets of Brooklyn, protests

Breakthrough in the cure for Breast Cancer

Apple and Samsung merge

Lights go dark in Times Square, New York City

Martial Law in Birmingham, Alabama and Macon, Georgia

Rudy Giuliani hospital stay

Giant rodents will scare people in the streets of New York City

Tragedy Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

An earthquake in Romania

A collapse of a building in Hamburg, Germany

Elon Musk has to watch his well being

In the future, North and South Korea will become one

An explosion at a Military Base in San Diego, California

A volcano erupts in Italy causing the lava to run into the town

A heist of an upscale jewellery store in New York City worth millions of dollars

A heist at an art gallery in Berlin, Germany

Divers will find an ancient city under the Red Sea

A rollover of a double decker bus injures many

A lot of wildlife – animals and birds will perish in the Arctic

A satellite picks up strange sounds in space

In the future people will marry robots

A terrorist breaks into the White House

A Mississippi riverboat will catch fire

Two Motocross drivers collide

Earthquake in Cape Town South Africa

A cruise ship will be hijacked

An airport under siege

A bomb blast at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC

An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia

Three casinos robbed in Atlantic City

Saudi Arabia under gun fire

Russia Ukraine build up – lots of bullets flying

Mega earthquake in California

Gigantic earthquake in the South Pacific

Fire coming out of the ground in some cities

Mini earthquakes in the Earths core

Resignation around the Vatican – including the Pope

North Korea could strike the US

Violent storm in Cape Town, South Africa

A cyber attack in Washington

A fire and explosion at the New York Times

Explosion at Penn Station in New York City

Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy collapsing

A meteor landing in Washington, DC

Gunshots around an American politician auto

The worst mass shooting in U.S. history

Assassination (attempt) on Donald Trump

A Presidents motorcade will be attacked

Melania Trump and son in danger

Terrorist attack in Brussels

A plane landing on a busy highway in Denver, Colorado

An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia

A wheelchair around a politician

Terrorist attack in Stockholm, Sweden

Terrorist attack in Alaska

A biological attack in London, England

A terrorist attack at a fashion show

A blimp will explode in the U.S.

Highway overpass will collapse in Los Angeles, California

A swinging bridge will collapse

Terrorist attack in Oslo, Norway

Scandal around Scientology

Cuba becoming the 51st US State

A 7.9 to 8.9 earthquake hitting Italy

Rome, Italy on fire

Altre previsioni per il 2021.

Another attack in Nice, France

Libya under attack

Terror attack at Tower Bridge in London, England

An earthquake in Arizona and the Grand Canyon

An earthquake in Monaco and France

2 planes collide at Heathrow Airport in London, England

A biological attack in the UK, France and the U.S.

An earthquake in Niagara Falls

Mount St. Helen’s erupting

An Air India flight crashes between Vancouver, British Columbia to Mumbai, India

An avalanche in Switzerland

An avalanche at Mt. Hood

Floods in the Scottish Highlands

A fire at the White House in Washington DC

Shootings in Chinatown, San Francisco, California

Shooting in Aspen, Colorado

Ted Cruz has to be careful of airplanes

House of Parliament in London, England has a great fire

Explosions on Wall Street, New York – many deaths

Fire at the Houston Astrodome

Another Tsunami in Thailand

A Tsunami in Vancouver, Canada

Earthquake in Tuscany

A large earthquake in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California

A gigantic earthquake in San Francisco, California

Tragedy around Seattle’s Space Needle

A member of the royal family will be kidnapped

Hillary and Bill Clinton have to watch their health

Grave danger around Vladimir Putin

A bomb explosion around the United Nations

A Cuba revolution

An enormous typhoon in Bangladesh

All of North America will be in the dark with a power blackout

Iran and the US will attack each other

A massive earthquake will destroy parts of the Middle East

A large earthquake in Moscow

The Golden Gate Bridge will be partly destroyed in San Francisco, California, and many people dead or injured

Trouble around the Brooklyn Bridge in New York

A famous politician will end up in a coma

Enormous earthquake in India

The leader of an Asian country will be assassinated

More terrorist attacks in Paris and other parts of France

Statue of Liberty under water

A hurricane hitting New York City

A commuter train in Chicago will derails and overturns, killing many people

Terrorist attacks in Australia

Monaco on fire

Bomb blast at Buckingham palace

President Obama could face a health scare and is in danger

Donald Trump in grave danger

Huge earthquake in Italy devastating the country

A great fire and explosion at the Taj Mahal in India

Mumbai will have an enormous earthquake

Impeachment or grave danger for Rodrigo Duterte (President of the Philippines)

Terror attack in Antwerp, Belgium

Terror attack in Moscow

Protests and riots in Washington, DC

Terror attacks in London, England

Terror attack in Las Vegas

Terror attack in Paris

Terror attack in New York

Terror attack in Rome, Italy

Terror attack in Egypt

Terror attack in the Caribbean

A fire at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles

Fire destroys most of Havana, Cuba

A terror attack at Trump hotel

Tragedy in Oklahoma City – bombing

The Pope has to watch his health and for danger

Terror attack in Saudi Arabia

Terror attack at Victoria Station in London, England

Two planes crash at John F Kennedy airport in New York City

Terror attack in Toronto, Canada

Terror attack in Vancouver, Canada

Ottawa and Montreal still has to be on alert for possible attacks

A bomb blast at Heathrow Airport

North Korean president Kim Jong Un in danger and could vanish

North Korea attacks South Korea

Queen Elizabeth has to watch her health and for danger

A change in the Monarchy in England

Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec

Riots in Madrid, Spain

Terror attack in Florida

A ski accident around the Trump family

Terror attack in Tel Aviv

Terror attack in Amsterdam

Terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey

Drone strike at Buckingham Palace

Attack at the White House in DC

Stock markets are very volatile around the world

A giant earthquake in Vancouver, British Columbia

A large earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska

A giant earthquake in Manila and Guam

More “lone wolf” terror attacks worldwide

A commercial airliner shot down by a drone attack

A chemical attack in London, England

Terror attack at a shopping mall in Dubai

The Beverly Center on fire in LA

Terror attack in Las Vegas

Terror attack in Paris

Terror attack in New York

Terror attack in Los Angeles

Terror attack in Vancouver

Terror attack in Toronto

Terror attack in Chicago

Mount Etna erupting

A great earthquake in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco

Earthquake in Tokyo, Japan

Tragedy at Logan International Airport in Boston

Terror attack in Knightsbridge area of London, England

Tragedy around the new World Trade Centre in New York City

Terror attack in Scotland

An arrest in the Madelaine McCann case

Mount St. Helen’s erupting

Israel and Iran attacking each other

A missile reaching Hawaii and Alaska

An attack on the Vatican and the Pope

The Pope has to watch his health

Two famous Canadian politicians will pass

Terror attack on Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California

Terror attack in California

A giant earthquake between Baja, California and Mexico

Bomb blast at the British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street, London, England

Giant earthquake in Mexico City

A large earthquake in Naples, Italy

Mount Vesuvius erupting

A huge breakthrough in the cure for Alzheimer’s Disease

A plane goes into the Eiffel Tower, Paris

A huge heist at the Louvre in Paris; Monet’s, Van Goghs, Etc. are stolen

A casino fire in the South of France

Terror attacks in Pakistan and India

More terror attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia terror attacks, including Riyadh

A subway goes out of control in New York City

A U.S. heiress will be kidnapped

Spaceship landing

Metal detectors everywhere

“Lone Wolf” attacks in Brussels, Belgium and Luxembourg

Scott Peterson is in danger

A casino in Las Vegas is robbed and under attack

Prince Charles has to watch his health

Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport, London, England

Terror attack in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia

Trouble with the Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar flares

A space tragedy

A hurricane hitting the Louisiana coast, similar to Katrina

Shootings at Rockefeller Center and Times Square in New York City

Blast, explosion and shooting at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City

Explosion at Edwards Airforce Base in California

Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec

Earthquakes destroying parts of the Taj Mahal

Tragedy around the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario

Parts of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ontario will collapse

Raging hurricanes in Florida

Dam burst at Hoover Dam

Riots in Madrid, Spain

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in danger

More UFO and Alien sightings worldwide

A towering inferno in Honolulu, Hawaii

A huge chunk of ice coming off the Antarctic shelf

Riots in Caracas, Venezuela

Plane crashing into the Andes

A fiery crash and loss of life at a Grand Prix race

Tragedy at a school in Tennessee

A massive fire near the Docks in Toronto, Ontario

Sex scandal around British Royalty

An attack in San Diego, California

Breakthroughs in the area of MS

Attack at Marble Arch in London, England

Attack in Hampstead Heath, England

Terrorist attack in Boston, Massachusetts

A plane hijacking

A hurricane in Toronto, Canada

Nikki la sensitiva: previsioni sulle celebrità.