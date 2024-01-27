Nicki Minaj attacca Megan Thee Stallion: “Stai ancora imparando a rappare”

Nicki Minaj e Megan Thee Stallion un tempo erano grandi amiche e hanno pubblicato anche due singoli streammatissimi, eppure di recente la rapper ha attaccato apertamente la collega. La frase più carina che le ha rivolto? Questa: “Chiama tutti i ghostwriter che vuoi… sappi solo che non sarai mai all’altezza perché stai ancora imparando a rappare e questo è un problema!”

Tutto è nato in seguito all’uscita del singolo di Megan che, nonostante non parlasse di Nicki, ha attirato le sue attenzioni e via social quest’ultima le ha risposto con un video in cui l’attacca.

Nicki Minaj addresses Megan Thee Stallion on Stationhead: “Call all the ghostwriters you want… just know it’ll fall short because you are still learning how to rap, and that’s an issue!” pic.twitter.com/AYNnps82hh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2024

Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Stationhead: “So when you’re talking about something that happened to a 15-year-old boy, where this is evidence upon evidence that the story kept being changed… the karma will be severe… Constantly mentioning a man who isn’t an artist,… pic.twitter.com/RlGuyyfTjX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj sui social ha poi citato anche la mamma di Megan Thee Stallion (“dovresti scusarti con lei!“) e ha chiuso accusando la collega di aver fatto floppare tutti gli album pubblicati, di aver pagato i media per parlare bene di lei e di non saper leggere i contratti.

Now why is Nicki Minaj bringing up Megan Thee Stallion’s mom? 🤨 “You better go conjure up your mother and apologize.” pic.twitter.com/vOJRHjdKE6 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) January 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj appears to shade Megan Thee Stallion in new post: “claim she went to college but can’t read her contract … Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped.” pic.twitter.com/SSP7wTHrpl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2024

Cosa è successo fra i due?