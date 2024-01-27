StraNotizie.it

Nicki Minaj attacca Megan Thee Stallion: “Stai ancora imparando a rappare”

Gen 27, 2024


Nicki Minaj e Megan Thee Stallion un tempo erano grandi amiche e hanno pubblicato anche due singoli streammatissimi, eppure di recente la rapper ha attaccato apertamente la collega. La frase più carina che le ha rivolto? Questa: “Chiama tutti i ghostwriter che vuoi… sappi solo che non sarai mai all’altezza perché stai ancora imparando a rappare e questo è un problema!

Tutto è nato in seguito all’uscita del singolo di Megan che, nonostante non parlasse di Nicki, ha attirato le sue attenzioni e via social quest’ultima le ha risposto con un video in cui l’attacca.

 

Nicki Minaj sui social ha poi citato anche la mamma di Megan Thee Stallion (“dovresti scusarti con lei!“) e ha chiuso accusando la collega di aver fatto floppare tutti gli album pubblicati, di aver pagato i media per parlare bene di lei e di non saper leggere i contratti.

Cosa è successo fra i due?



