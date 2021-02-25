Curiosità

Nick Jonas torna da solista con un nuovo singolo ‘Spaceman’

Feb 25, 2021


Il belloccio dei Jonas Brother è tornato con un nuovo singolo, Spaceman.

A quasi 5 anni dal sul ultimo disco da solista e dopo il comeback di successo con i due fratelli, Nick Jonas oggi è tornato con Spaceman. Dopo Close, Chains, Jealous, Levels, Chainsaw e Find You avevo delle alte aspettative per questo nuovo lavoro del belloccio americano e devo dire che non mi ha deluso. Spaceman è davvero un pezzo delizioso e orecchiabile, per me è promosso.

﻿

Nick Jonas, Spaceman: il testo.

You still think we got some problems
Find somebody who can solve ’em
I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
TV tells me what to think
Bad news, maybe, I should drink
‘Cause I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
They say it’s a phase, it’ll change if we vote
And I pray that it will, but I know that it won’t
I’m a spaceman
Yeah, I’m a spaceman
And the numbers are high but keep goin’ down
‘Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around
I’m a spaceman
Yeah, I’m a spaceman

And I’m talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yеah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark sidе of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own

Mask off minute I get home
All safe now that I’m alone
Almost like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
Keep thinking that we’re close
No drugs still overdose
I’m in outer space, man
I feel like a spaceman

And I’m talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark side of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own

Hard times make you love the view
Right now think I’m getting through
Only way that I can
But I feel like a spaceman

And I’m talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark side of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own



