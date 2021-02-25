Il belloccio dei Jonas Brother è tornato con un nuovo singolo, Spaceman.
A quasi 5 anni dal sul ultimo disco da solista e dopo il comeback di successo con i due fratelli, Nick Jonas oggi è tornato con Spaceman. Dopo Close, Chains, Jealous, Levels, Chainsaw e Find You avevo delle alte aspettative per questo nuovo lavoro del belloccio americano e devo dire che non mi ha deluso. Spaceman è davvero un pezzo delizioso e orecchiabile, per me è promosso.
Not much longer now… Can’t wait to hear what you guys think after Spaceman launches tomorrow at 12pm ET 🚀👨🚀 Might have some more big news for you tomorrow too 👀 pic.twitter.com/5pviqp6nMs
— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 25, 2021
Ready for take off in 3…2…1 👨🚀 @nickjonas just dropped #Spaceman and it’s out of this world https://t.co/h6PoId74Jt pic.twitter.com/IZumt8C5fL
— Spotify (@Spotify) February 25, 2021
Nick Jonas, Spaceman: il testo.
You still think we got some problems
Find somebody who can solve ’em
I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
TV tells me what to think
Bad news, maybe, I should drink
‘Cause I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
They say it’s a phase, it’ll change if we vote
And I pray that it will, but I know that it won’t
I’m a spaceman
Yeah, I’m a spaceman
And the numbers are high but keep goin’ down
‘Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around
I’m a spaceman
Yeah, I’m a spaceman
And I’m talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yеah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark sidе of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own
Mask off minute I get home
All safe now that I’m alone
Almost like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
Keep thinking that we’re close
No drugs still overdose
I’m in outer space, man
I feel like a spaceman
And I’m talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark side of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own
Hard times make you love the view
Right now think I’m getting through
Only way that I can
But I feel like a spaceman
And I’m talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
From of the dark side of the moon
I know that it’s sad but it’s true
I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman
Out on my own