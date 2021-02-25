A quasi 5 anni dal sul ultimo disco da solista e dopo il comeback di successo con i due fratelli, Nick Jonas oggi è tornato con Spaceman. Dopo Close, Chains, Jealous, Levels, Chainsaw e Find You avevo delle alte aspettative per questo nuovo lavoro del belloccio americano e devo dire che non mi ha deluso. Spaceman è davvero un pezzo delizioso e orecchiabile, per me è promosso.

﻿

Not much longer now… Can’t wait to hear what you guys think after Spaceman launches tomorrow at 12pm ET 🚀👨‍🚀 Might have some more big news for you tomorrow too 👀 pic.twitter.com/5pviqp6nMs — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 25, 2021

Ready for take off in 3…2…1 👨‍🚀 @nickjonas just dropped #Spaceman and it’s out of this world https://t.co/h6PoId74Jt pic.twitter.com/IZumt8C5fL — Spotify (@Spotify) February 25, 2021

Nick Jonas, Spaceman: il testo.

You still think we got some problems

Find somebody who can solve ’em

I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

TV tells me what to think

Bad news, maybe, I should drink

‘Cause I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

They say it’s a phase, it’ll change if we vote

And I pray that it will, but I know that it won’t

I’m a spaceman

Yeah, I’m a spaceman

And the numbers are high but keep goin’ down

‘Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around

I’m a spaceman

Yeah, I’m a spaceman

And I’m talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman

Yеah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

From of the dark sidе of the moon

I know that it’s sad but it’s true

I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

Out on my own

Mask off minute I get home

All safe now that I’m alone

Almost like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

Keep thinking that we’re close

No drugs still overdose

I’m in outer space, man

I feel like a spaceman

And I’m talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

From of the dark side of the moon

I know that it’s sad but it’s true

I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

Out on my own

Hard times make you love the view

Right now think I’m getting through

Only way that I can

But I feel like a spaceman

And I’m talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

I’m on my own, I’m a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

From of the dark side of the moon

I know that it’s sad but it’s true

I’m tryna get home, I’m a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I’m a spaceman

Out on my own