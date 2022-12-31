Curiosità

Netflix, le serie e i film più visti del 2022: c’è anche un prodotto italiano

Dic 31, 2022


Il 2022 è ufficialmente giunto al termine e com’è consueto è tempo di bilanci. Anche per Netflix, la più famosa piattaforma streaming per serie, film e reality. A rilasciare queste classifiche – stilate sulla base delle ore viste nei primi 28 giorni dal rilascio – è stato lo stesso portale, ma com’è scontato che sia sono delle stime. Le serie ed i film, infatti, hanno lunga vita e spesso vengono visti dagli utenti oltre il primo mese.

Netflix, tutte le classifiche

Le 10 serie più viste (in lingua inglese)

1. Stranger Things 4
2. Mercoledì
3. Dahmer – Mostro
4. Bridgerton 2
5. Inventing Anna
6. Ozark 4
7. The Watcher
8. The Sandman
9. The Umbrella Academy 3
10. Virgin River 4

Le 10 serie più viste (non in lingua inglese)

In questa classifica spiccano ben tre serie spagnole (nel dettaglio Elite, Entrevias e Benvenuti a Eden) ed altre tre sudcoreane (ovvero All Of Us Are Dead, Avvocata Woo e Business Proposal). Le altre quattro vengono due dalla Colombia (Palpito e Till Money Do Us Part), una dal Messico (Chi Scherza Col Fuoco) e una dalla Germania (The Empress).

1. All of Us Are Dead
2. Avvocata Woo
3. Palpito
4. Till Money Do Us Part
5. Elite 5
6. Chi Scherza col Fuoco
7. The Empress
8. Business Proposal
9. Entrevías
10. Benvenuti a Eden

I 10 film più visti (in lingua inglese)

1. The Gray Man
2. The Adam Project
3. Purple Hearts
4. Hustle
5. The Tinder Swindler
6. The Sea Beast
7. Enola Holmes 2
8. Senior Year
9. The Man From Toronto
10. Day Shift

I 10 film più visti (non in lingua inglese)

In questa classifica è presente l’unico prodotto italiano, Il Mio Nome è Vendetta con Alessandro Gassmann.

1. Troll

2. All Quiet on the Western Front
3. Black Crab
4. Through My Window
5. The Takedown
6. Loving Adults
7. Carter
8. Il Mio Nome è Vendetta
9. Restless
10. Furioza



Fonte

