Nelly Furtado è tornata: ecco il singolo Eat You Man

Giu 2, 2023



Il mese scorso Nelly Furtado ci aveva avvisato di aver registrato più di cento canzoni e una di questa è Eat Your Man, la collaborazione con Dom Dolla. Il pezzo è davvero ben confezionato, produzione molto interessante e deliziosi i riferimenti a I’M Like a Bird, Say It Right e Maneater nel testo.
Bentornata Nelly…

3 days until Eat Your Man

🐍
😈
@NellyFurtado https://t.co/vKLGYn9Rlf pic.twitter.com/5lamLmZS1B

— Dom Dolla (@domdolla) May 30, 2023

Nelly Furtado: Eat Your Man, il testo.

I’ll eat your man, devour him whole
Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control
Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home
Movin’ my body like a nympho
I say it right, now do what I say
Apply the pressure into your veins
Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain
I let the creatures out of the cage

Ah, ah, oh
I let the creatures out of the cage
Ah, ah, oh
(I’ll eat your man, devour him whole)
(Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control)
(Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home)
(Movin’ my body like a nympho)
Ah, ah, oh
(I say it right, now do what I say)
(Apply the pressure into your veins)
(Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain)

(I let the creatures out of the cage)
I’ll eat your man, devour him whole
Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control
Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home
Movin’ my body like a nympho
I say it right, now do what I say
Apply the pressure into your veins
Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain
I let the creatures out of the cage
I’ll eat your man, devour him whole
Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control
Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home
Movin’ my body like a nympho
I say it right, now do what I say
Apply the pressure into your veins
Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain
I let the creatures out of the cage

I let the creatures out of the cage
Ah, ah, oh
I let the creatures out of the cage
(I’ll eat your man, devour him whole)
(Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control)
(Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home)
(Movin’ my body like a nympho)
Ah, ah, oh
(I say it right, now do what I say)
(Apply the pressure into your veins)
(Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain)
(I let the creatures out of the cage)
(I’ll eat your man, devour him whole)
(Lickin’ my fingers, I’m in control)
(Fly like a bird, I’m takin’ it home)
(Moving my body like a nympho)
Ah, ah, oh
(I say it right now do what I say)
(Apply the pressure into your veins)
(Blood on the floor, I’m pushin’ the pain)
(I let the creatures out of the cage)
Ah, ah, oh

