Purtroppo gli aggiornamenti sul caso di Naya Rivera non lasciano ben sperare. L’attrice di Glee si trovava con il figlio di 4 anni in barca sul Lago Piru e dopo una nuotata è scomparsa. La Polizia ha ritrovato il bambino sano e salvo vicino ad un pontile e sono subito iniziate le ricerche, ma a distanza di quasi 48 ore dall’incidente le operazioni sono passate da “soccorso” a “recupero del corpo”. Nonostante tutto le autorità hanno ancora 80 persone sul posto che stanno lavorando senza sosta.

Stando a quello che hanno riportato alcuni agenti, il fondale del lago è pieno di detriti che rendono molto difficile individuare qualsiasi cosa. Inoltre la visibilità è di pochi centimetri e secondo la loro versione un corpo ci può mettere anche dai 7 ai 10 giorni prima di riemergere.

Naya Rivera, i tweet dello sceriffo della contea di Ventura.



