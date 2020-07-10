Purtroppo gli aggiornamenti sul caso di Naya Rivera non lasciano ben sperare. L’attrice di Glee si trovava con il figlio di 4 anni in barca sul Lago Piru e dopo una nuotata è scomparsa. La Polizia ha ritrovato il bambino sano e salvo vicino ad un pontile e sono subito iniziate le ricerche, ma a distanza di quasi 48 ore dall’incidente le operazioni sono passate da “soccorso” a “recupero del corpo”. Nonostante tutto le autorità hanno ancora 80 persone sul posto che stanno lavorando senza sosta.

Stando a quello che hanno riportato alcuni agenti, il fondale del lago è pieno di detriti che rendono molto difficile individuare qualsiasi cosa. Inoltre la visibilità è di pochi centimetri e secondo la loro versione un corpo ci può mettere anche dai 7 ai 10 giorni prima di riemergere.

Naya Rivera, i tweet dello sceriffo della contea di Ventura.

Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera. With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her. pic.twitter.com/o2bN5sQFms — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

We have mutual aid for specialized dive teams en route from Los Angeles County, San Luis Obispo County, and Tulare County. We will keep you posted with any updates as we learn them. Our hearts and prayers go out the all of the family and friends of the Rivera family. #sheriffvc pic.twitter.com/ukmr48HXow — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020