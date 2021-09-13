Diciamola tutta, quelli di ieri sera sono stati tra gli MTV Video Music Awards più belli degli ultimi anni. Non soltanto perché Madonna in versione Diva del Tubo ha aperto la serata con un bel discorso, ma anche per il livello delle esibizioni. Camila Cabello ci ha regalato una deliziosa performance di Don’t Go Yet, Olivia Rodrigo è scesa dall’alto su delle strobosfere circondata da ologrammi, ma l’esibizione più bella della serata è stata senza ombra di dubbio quella di Lil Nas X che ci ha portato nella prigione di Montero (anche nelle docce).

Qual è la vostra performance preferita?



E se lo show si è aperto con la regina del pop, si è chiuso altrettanto bene, con la vittoria di Lil Nas X, che si è portato a casa il premio più importante: Video of The Year.

Tutte le esibizioni della serata.

Olivia Rodrigo performs “good 4 u” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/NI81i8YOwv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

Ed Sheeran performs his new single “Shivers” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/Ec4IqkI1z9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

Camila Cabello performs her new single, “Don’t Go Yet” at the 2021 #VMAs. 🌹 https://t.co/WQT0FNdQgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

Camila Cabello performs her new single, “Don’t Go Yet” at the 2021 #VMAs. 🌹 https://t.co/WQT0FNdQgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

.@ChloeBailey is a superstar in a performance of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/b1ooXlh74r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

.@DojaCat delivers an emotional performance of “You Right” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/Jk3VbgyGCK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

.@Normani steals the show with a performance of “Wild Side” featuring a guest appearance by @TeyanaTaylor at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/3Su1ipisFl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vd4HN6s09LQ

summer of love by shawn mendes at the #vmas pic.twitter.com/v4V713xhff — ͏ ͏ ͏ (@postsmendes_) September 13, 2021

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori.

Video of the Year

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Best Rock

WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best Choreography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”artist

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Ariana Grandehop

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best Pop

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots