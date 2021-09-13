Diciamola tutta, quelli di ieri sera sono stati tra gli MTV Video Music Awards più belli degli ultimi anni. Non soltanto perché Madonna in versione Diva del Tubo ha aperto la serata con un bel discorso, ma anche per il livello delle esibizioni. Camila Cabello ci ha regalato una deliziosa performance di Don’t Go Yet, Olivia Rodrigo è scesa dall’alto su delle strobosfere circondata da ologrammi, ma l’esibizione più bella della serata è stata senza ombra di dubbio quella di Lil Nas X che ci ha portato nella prigione di Montero (anche nelle docce).
Qual è la vostra performance preferita?
E se lo show si è aperto con la regina del pop, si è chiuso altrettanto bene, con la vittoria di Lil Nas X, che si è portato a casa il premio più importante: Video of The Year.
Tutte le esibizioni della serata.
Olivia Rodrigo performs “good 4 u” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/NI81i8YOwv
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
Ed Sheeran performs his new single “Shivers” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/Ec4IqkI1z9
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
Camila Cabello performs her new single, “Don’t Go Yet” at the 2021 #VMAs. 🌹 https://t.co/WQT0FNdQgZ
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
.@ChloeBailey is a superstar in a performance of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/b1ooXlh74r
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
.@DojaCat delivers an emotional performance of “You Right” at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/Jk3VbgyGCK
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
.@Normani steals the show with a performance of “Wild Side” featuring a guest appearance by @TeyanaTaylor at the 2021 #VMAs. https://t.co/3Su1ipisFl
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vd4HN6s09LQ
summer of love by shawn mendes at the #vmas pic.twitter.com/v4V713xhff
— ͏ ͏ ͏ (@postsmendes_) September 13, 2021
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori.
Video of the Year
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Best Rock
WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
Best R&B
WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best Choreography
WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Direction
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Best Alternative
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”artist
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Ariana Grandehop
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”
Best Pop
WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Ariana Grande – “positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “willow”
Song of the Year
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Group of the Year
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots