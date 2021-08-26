Curiosità

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: svelata la popstar internazionale che lo condurrà

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2021 saranno trasmessi in diretta nella notte fra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre (a partire da mezzanotte e mezzo con il Pre Show) e dopo aver scoperto la lista dei performer e delle nomination, ecco anche svelata l’host. Si tratta di Doja Cat, al suo debutto ufficiale in qualità di presentatrice.

Nel corso della serata si esibiranno Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly e Olivia Rodrigo. La stessa Doja Cat ci regalerà un’esibizione, replicando il successo dello scorso anno quando si è esibita nel mash-up di Say So e Like That aggiudicandosi il suo primo Moon Person per Push Best New Artist.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021, le nomination principali.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR 

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook 

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”



