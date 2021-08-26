Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2021 saranno trasmessi in diretta nella notte fra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre (a partire da mezzanotte e mezzo con il Pre Show) e dopo aver scoperto la lista dei performer e delle nomination, ecco anche svelata l’host. Si tratta di Doja Cat, al suo debutto ufficiale in qualità di presentatrice.

Nominee, performer AND 2021 #VMA HOST? A triple threat! That’s right! YOUR 2021 #VMAS HOST IS @DOJACAT 🧑‍🚀 Tune in Sunday, September 12 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/ro71Rf9yrp — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 25, 2021

Nel corso della serata si esibiranno Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly e Olivia Rodrigo. La stessa Doja Cat ci regalerà un’esibizione, replicando il successo dello scorso anno quando si è esibita nel mash-up di Say So e Like That aggiudicandosi il suo primo Moon Person per Push Best New Artist.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021, le nomination principali.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”