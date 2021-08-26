Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2021 saranno trasmessi in diretta nella notte fra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre (a partire da mezzanotte e mezzo con il Pre Show) e dopo aver scoperto la lista dei performer e delle nomination, ecco anche svelata l’host. Si tratta di Doja Cat, al suo debutto ufficiale in qualità di presentatrice.
Nominee, performer AND 2021 #VMA HOST? A triple threat!
That’s right! YOUR 2021 #VMAS HOST IS @DOJACAT 🧑🚀 Tune in Sunday, September 12 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/ro71Rf9yrp
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 25, 2021
Nel corso della serata si esibiranno Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly e Olivia Rodrigo. La stessa Doja Cat ci regalerà un’esibizione, replicando il successo dello scorso anno quando si è esibita nel mash-up di Say So e Like That aggiudicandosi il suo primo Moon Person per Push Best New Artist.
MTV Video Music Awards 2021, le nomination principali.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”