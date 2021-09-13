Mtv Video Music Awards 2021, i vincitori: l’elenco di tutti gli artisti premiati nel corso della nuova edizione della kermesse.

Si sono tenuti nella notte italiana tra il 12 e il 13 settembre al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, a New York, i 40esimi Mtv Video Music Award. Una cerimonia condotta da una delle protagoniste più attese, la rapper Doja Cat. Tra le nomination regnava Justin Bieber, che ne aveva portate a acsa ben sette, poi trasformate in due premi. Megan Thee Stallion, che lo seguiva a sei nomination, non ha invece vinto alcun premio. Una piccola delusione per una delle rapper più amate al mondo. Andiamo a scoprire l’elenco completo di tutti i vincitori dei VMA.

Justin Bieber

Tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2021

Video of the Year:

Montero di Lil Nas X

Artist of the Year:

Justin Bieber

Song of the Year:

Drivers License di Olivia Rodrigo

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook:

Olivia Rodrigo

Group of the Year:

BTS

Push Performance of the Year:

May 2021, Drivers License di Olivia Rodrigo

Best Collaboration:

Kiss Me More di Doja Cat feat. Sza

Best Pop:

Peaches di Justin Bieber

Best Hip Hop:

Franchise di Travis Scott feat. Young Thug e M.I.A.

Best Rock:

Last Train Home di John Mayer

Best Alternative:

My Ex’s Best Friend di Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly

Best Latin:

Lo vas a olvidar di Billie Eilish e Rosalia

Best R&B:

Leave the Door Open di Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak

Best K-Pop:

Butter dei BTS

Song of Summer:

Butter dei BTS

Video for Good:

Your Power di Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

I vincitori dei premi ‘tecnici’ e straordinari

Best Direction:

Montero di Lil Nas X

Best Cinematography:

Brown Skin Girl di Beyoncé

Best Art Direction:

Best Friend di Saweetie e Doja Cat

Best Visual Effects:

Montero di Lil Nas X

Best Choreography:

Treat People with Kindness di Harry Styles

Best Editing:

Leave the Door Open di Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak

Global Icon Award:

Foo Fighters

Best Breakthrough Song:

Backyard Boy di Claire Rosinkranz

Best Comeback Song:

Potential Breakup Song di Aly e AJ

Best Artist x Creator Collab:

Mustard Watermelon di Lizzo e yayayayummy

Best Audio Mashup:

Shaxicula

Best Viral Dance

Twerkulator di City Girls x layzchipz