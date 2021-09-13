Musica

Mtv Video Music Awards 2021: l’elenco completo dei vincitori

Set 13, 2021


Mtv Video Music Awards 2021, i vincitori: l’elenco di tutti gli artisti premiati nel corso della nuova edizione della kermesse.

Si sono tenuti nella notte italiana tra il 12 e il 13 settembre al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, a New York, i 40esimi Mtv Video Music Award. Una cerimonia condotta da una delle protagoniste più attese, la rapper Doja Cat. Tra le nomination regnava Justin Bieber, che ne aveva portate a acsa ben sette, poi trasformate in due premi. Megan Thee Stallion, che lo seguiva a sei nomination, non ha invece vinto alcun premio. Una piccola delusione per una delle rapper più amate al mondo. Andiamo a scoprire l’elenco completo di tutti i vincitori dei VMA.

Tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2021

Video of the Year:
Montero di Lil Nas X

Artist of the Year:
Justin Bieber

Song of the Year:
Drivers License di Olivia Rodrigo

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook:
Olivia Rodrigo

Group of the Year:
BTS

Push Performance of the Year:
May 2021, Drivers License di Olivia Rodrigo

Best Collaboration:
Kiss Me More di Doja Cat feat. Sza

Best Pop:
Peaches di Justin Bieber

Best Hip Hop:
Franchise di Travis Scott feat. Young Thug e M.I.A.

Best Rock:
Last Train Home di John Mayer

Best Alternative:
My Ex’s Best Friend di Machine Gun Kelly

Best Latin:
Lo vas a olvidar di Billie Eilish e Rosalia

Best R&B:
Leave the Door Open di Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak

Best K-Pop:
Butter dei BTS

Song of Summer:
Butter dei BTS

Video for Good:
Your Power di Billie Eilish

I vincitori dei premi ‘tecnici’ e straordinari

Best Direction:
Montero di Lil Nas X

Best Cinematography:
Brown Skin Girl di Beyoncé

Best Art Direction:
Best Friend di Saweetie e Doja Cat

Best Visual Effects:
Montero di Lil Nas X

Best Choreography:
Treat People with Kindness di Harry Styles

Best Editing:
Leave the Door Open di Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak

Global Icon Award:
Foo Fighters

Best Breakthrough Song:
Backyard Boy di Claire Rosinkranz

Best Comeback Song:
Potential Breakup Song di Aly e AJ

Best Artist x Creator Collab:
Mustard Watermelon di Lizzo e yayayayummy

Best Audio Mashup:
Shaxicula

Best Viral Dance
Twerkulator di City Girls x layzchipz



