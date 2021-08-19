Manca meno di un mese ai prossimi MTV Video Music Awards e dopo l’annuncio di tutte le nomination, ieri sera sono stati rivelati i performer. Il prossimo 12 settembre al Barclays Center di New York si esibiranno Camila Cabello (con Don’t Go Yet), Lil Nas X (con un medley), Lorde (con Mood Ring), Machine Gun Kelly (con Papercuts) e anche Olivia Rodrigo (con Good 4 U). A questi nomi nei prossimi giorni se ne aggiungeranno altri, ma questi dovrebbero essere quelli più forti. Le voci di una nuova performance di Lady Gaga invece pare fossero soltanto un rumor privo di fondamento.

Con Olivia Rodrigo e Lil Nas X, MTV si è assicurata il fenomeno pop e quello rap del momento, ma quest’anno – per adesso – non c’è nemmeno l’ombra di un artista con una grande carriera.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021, le nomination principali.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”