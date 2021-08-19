Svelati i performer dei VMA 2021.
Manca meno di un mese ai prossimi MTV Video Music Awards e dopo l’annuncio di tutte le nomination, ieri sera sono stati rivelati i performer. Il prossimo 12 settembre al Barclays Center di New York si esibiranno Camila Cabello (con Don’t Go Yet), Lil Nas X (con un medley), Lorde (con Mood Ring), Machine Gun Kelly (con Papercuts) e anche Olivia Rodrigo (con Good 4 U). A questi nomi nei prossimi giorni se ne aggiungeranno altri, ma questi dovrebbero essere quelli più forti. Le voci di una nuova performance di Lady Gaga invece pare fossero soltanto un rumor privo di fondamento.
Con Olivia Rodrigo e Lil Nas X, MTV si è assicurata il fenomeno pop e quello rap del momento, ma quest’anno – per adesso – non c’è nemmeno l’ombra di un artista con una grande carriera.
🚨 #VMA PERFORMER ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
🎤 @Camila_Cabello
🎤 @LilNasX
🎤 @lorde
🎤 @machinegunkelly
🎤 @Olivia_Rodrigo
I wouldn’t miss it if I were you… the 2021 @vmas are Sunday, September 12 at 8p on MTV! pic.twitter.com/soQuCLFZaG
— MTV (@MTV) August 18, 2021
MTV Video Music Awards 2021, le nomination principali.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”