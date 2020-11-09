StraNotizie.it

MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: la lista dei vincitori, da Lady Gaga ai BTS

Nov 9, 2020


Tutti i vincitori di questi MTV EMA 2020.

A due mesi dai VMA ieri sera sono andati in onda gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. Anche in questo caso a dominare la serata sono stati i BTS, che si sono portati a casa 4 statuette, ma è andata bene anche a Lady Gaga che ha trionfato in ‘best artist’ e ‘best US act’ e alle Little Mix che hanno vinto come ‘best po’ e ‘best UK act’.

 

MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Best Italian Act
Diodato
Elettra Lamborghini
Levante
Irama
Random

Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

 



Fonte

