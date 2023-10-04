MTV EMA 2023, le nomination: record per i Måneskin

Grande successo ancora per i Måneskin, da record anche agli MTV EMA 2023: tutte le nomination della nuova edizione.

Tornano gli MTV Europe Music Award, gli EMA 2023, e ancora una volta portano una ventata di record per i Måneskin. La band di Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan, dopo aver conquistato un importantissimo premio ai VMA nella categoria Best Rock, stavolta portano a casa ben quattro nomination.

Un record clamoroso per il gruppo romano, che concorrerà ancora una volta anche per vincere il riconoscimento nella categoria Best Italian Act insieme ad altri quattro artisti importanti della nostra scena musciale.

MTV EMA 2023: le nomination dei Måneskin

La nuova edizione degli EMA si svolgerà a Parigi il prossimo 5 novembre e sarà trasmessa in diretta in oltre 150 paesi in tutto il mondo. In Italia potremo vederli sul canale MTV (131 di Sky e in streaming su Now), ma anche su MTV Music, VH1 (canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e Comedy Central.

Maneskin

Una rassegna che ancora una volta potrà dare grandi soddisfazioni a Damiano e compagni, in lizza per il Best Italian Act (se la vedranno con Annalisa, Elodie, Lazza e The Kolors), ma anche per le categorie Best Rock, Best Live e Best Group.

MTV EMA 2023: le nomination

Per quanto riguarda gli altri artisti, ancora una volta a primeggiare come numero di candidature troviamo Taylor Swift, e non è una sorpresa. Seguono Olivia Rodrigo e SZA a quota sei, e poi i nostri Måneskin, che affiancano Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus e Nicki Minaj.

Di seguito tutte le candidature:

Best Song

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jungkook feat. Latto – Seven

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Little Simz – Gorilla

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2

Rema, Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-Pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jungkook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jungkook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Italian Act