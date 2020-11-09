La serata degli MTV Europe Music Awards si è tenuta questa notte e dopo aver visto tutte le esibizioni e la lista completa dei vincitori, ecco anche l’articolo più atteso e più temuto: il red carpet.
Category is: Red Carpet MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!
I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.
Doja Cat, you’re safe
Sam Smith, you’re safe
Maluma, you’re safe
Karol G, you’re safe
Madison Beer, you’re safe
Anne-Marie, you’re safe
Alicia Keys, you’re safe
Bebe Rexha, you’re safe
Little Mix, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Rita Ora, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Anitta, condragulation you are the winner baby