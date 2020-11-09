La serata degli MTV Europe Music Awards si è tenuta questa notte e dopo aver visto tutte le esibizioni e la lista completa dei vincitori, ecco anche l’articolo più atteso e più temuto: il red carpet.

Category is: Red Carpet MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!

I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Doja Cat, you’re safe

Sam Smith, you’re safe

Maluma, you’re safe

Karol G, you’re safe

Madison Beer, you’re safe

Anne-Marie, you’re safe

Alicia Keys, you’re safe

Bebe Rexha, you’re safe

Little Mix, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Rita Ora, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Anitta, condragulation you are the winner baby