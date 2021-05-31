Curiosità

Morto il celebre Tarzan della tv, aveva 58 anni

Mag 31, 2021


Joe Lara è morto a 58 anni in seguito ad un incidente aereo: è noto ai più per aver essere stato il Tarzan della tv interpretandolo nella serie Tarzan – La Grande Avventura, in onda nel biennio 1996 – 1997 e nel film Tarzan a Manhattan di qualche anno prima.

L’attore è morto nella giornata di sabato vittima di un incidente aereo che guidava sua moglie Gwen Shamblin. Con lo schianto al suolo del jet privato sono morte in tutto sette persone. Per nessuno c’è stato niente da fare. L’incidente è avvenuto a Smyrna nello stato del Tennessee e l’aereo è caduto esattamente nel lago Percy Priest.

Joe Lara lascia una figlia.



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Vittorio Sgarbi stronca i Maneskin: “Si parla più del loro trucco che della musica, preferisco un’altra band”

Mag 31, 2021
Curiosità

L’Isola dei Famosi: chi sarà il nuovo eliminato? Ecco cosa dicono i sondaggi

Mag 31, 2021
Curiosità

Valentin di Amici si è fidanzato con l’ex (famosa) del suo storico rivale: la foto

Mag 31, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Morto il celebre Tarzan della tv, aveva 58 anni

Mag 31, 2021
Curiosità

Vittorio Sgarbi stronca i Maneskin: “Si parla più del loro trucco che della musica, preferisco un’altra band”

Mag 31, 2021
Curiosità

L’Isola dei Famosi: chi sarà il nuovo eliminato? Ecco cosa dicono i sondaggi

Mag 31, 2021
Offerte di Oggi

Mini PC CPU Intel Quad Core 4 GB DDR / 64GB eMMC mini fanless aggiornato PC desktop Windows 10 Porta HDMI e VGA 2.4/5.8G WiFi BT4.1 USB3.0 Auto Power On Staffa di montaggio

Mag 31, 2021