Joe Lara è morto a 58 anni in seguito ad un incidente aereo: è noto ai più per aver essere stato il Tarzan della tv interpretandolo nella serie Tarzan – La Grande Avventura, in onda nel biennio 1996 – 1997 e nel film Tarzan a Manhattan di qualche anno prima.

L’attore è morto nella giornata di sabato vittima di un incidente aereo che guidava sua moglie Gwen Shamblin. Con lo schianto al suolo del jet privato sono morte in tutto sette persone. Per nessuno c’è stato niente da fare. L’incidente è avvenuto a Smyrna nello stato del Tennessee e l’aereo è caduto esattamente nel lago Percy Priest.

Joe Lara lascia una figlia.

