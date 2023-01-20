Miley Cyrus straccia ogni record con Flowers

Con Flowers, infatti, Miley Cyrus ha conquistato il titolo di canzone più ascoltata su Spotify nella sua prima settimana. In totale ha fatto 96 milioni e 300 mila stream in soli sette giorni. Medaglia d’argento per Adele che con Easy On Me totalizzò 84 milioni e 950 mila stream. Terzo posto per Olivia Rodrigo e la sua Good 4 U (84 milioni e 130 mila stream), poi Taylor Swift con Anti-Hero (82 milioni e 930 mila stream) e di nuovo Olivia Rodrigo con Drivers License a quota 80 milioni e 760 mila stream.

Miley Cyrus, Flowers, il testo.

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can’t be sold

We were right ’til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you canCan love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forget every word you said

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)

Write my name in the sand (Ooh, mmm)

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (Better than you)

I can take myself dancing (Yeah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)

