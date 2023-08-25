Curiosità

Miley Cyrus pubblica il nuovo singolo, Used To Be Young

Ago 25, 2023


A pochi mesi dall’enorme successo di Flowers, Miley Cyrus è tornata con della nuova musica. La popstar ha pubblicato Used To Be Young, nuovo inedito che fa parte nello speciale della ABC Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Ancora una volta Miley ha fatto centro, Used To Be Young è una splendida ballad che cattura al primo ascolto.

“La canzone riflette il mio stato d’animo in un momento preciso. – ha continuato Miley Cyrus – È stato in un periodo in cui mi sono sentita incompresa. Il pezzo è stato scritto quasi due anni fa all’inizio di Endless Summer Vacation e mi descrive.

Ho passato gli ultimi 18 mesi cercando di tracciare un’immagine sonora del mio punto di vista da condividere con voi. È giunto il momento di pubblicare una canzone che potrei continuare a perfezionare per sempre. Anche se il mio lavoro è finito, questa canzone continuerà a scriversi ogni giorno. Il fatto che rimanga incompiuto fa parte della sua bellezza. Questa è la mia vita in questo momento… incompiuta ma completa allo stesso momento. Questo brano è dedicato a tutti voi”.

Miley Cyrus: Used To Be Young, il testo.

The truth is bulletproof
There’s no foolin’ you
I don’t dress the same
Me and who you say
I was yesterday
Have gone our separate ways

Left my livin’ fast
Somewhere in the past
‘Cause that’s for chasin’ cars
Turns out open bars
Lead to broken hearts
And going way too far

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ‘causе I used to be young

Take onе, pour it out
It’s not worth cryin’ about
The things you can’t erase
Like tattoos and regrets
Words I never meant
And ones that got away

Left my livin’ fast
Somewhere in the past
And took another road
Turns out crowded rooms
Empty out as soon
There’s somewhere else to go, ooh

I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young

I know I used to be crazy
Messed up but, God, was it fun
I know I used to be wild
That’s ’cause I used to be young

Those wasted nights are not wasted
I remember every one
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Duncan Laurence, il vincitore dell’Eurovision ha sposato il compagno

Ago 25, 2023
Curiosità

Uomini e Donne, le anticipazioni: chi non c’è più e chi è rimasto

Ago 25, 2023
Curiosità

Paola Caruso furiosa: lo sfogo e la verità sul Grande Fratello

Ago 25, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Miley Cyrus pubblica il nuovo singolo, Used To Be Young

Ago 25, 2023 0 Commenti
Sport

Calciomercato, Arabia Saudita 'esagera': dopo il baby Gabri Veiga anche Salah?

Ago 25, 2023 0 Commenti
Cronaca

West Nile in Italia, 133 casi e 6 morti

Ago 25, 2023 0 Commenti
Borsa

Softlab precisa: Tavolo di Crisi interessa la Softlab Tech

Ago 25, 2023 0 Commenti