Miley Cyrus pubblica il nuovo singolo, Used To Be Young

A pochi mesi dall’enorme successo di Flowers, Miley Cyrus è tornata con della nuova musica. La popstar ha pubblicato Used To Be Young, nuovo inedito che fa parte nello speciale della ABC Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Ancora una volta Miley ha fatto centro, Used To Be Young è una splendida ballad che cattura al primo ascolto.
It’s true. Used To Be Young. August 25th. pic.twitter.com/9SI3wONDJA
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 23, 2023
“La canzone riflette il mio stato d’animo in un momento preciso. – ha continuato Miley Cyrus – È stato in un periodo in cui mi sono sentita incompresa. Il pezzo è stato scritto quasi due anni fa all’inizio di Endless Summer Vacation e mi descrive.
Ho passato gli ultimi 18 mesi cercando di tracciare un’immagine sonora del mio punto di vista da condividere con voi. È giunto il momento di pubblicare una canzone che potrei continuare a perfezionare per sempre. Anche se il mio lavoro è finito, questa canzone continuerà a scriversi ogni giorno. Il fatto che rimanga incompiuto fa parte della sua bellezza. Questa è la mia vita in questo momento… incompiuta ma completa allo stesso momento. Questo brano è dedicato a tutti voi”.
Miley Cyrus: Used To Be Young, il testo.
The truth is bulletproof
There’s no foolin’ you
I don’t dress the same
Me and who you say
I was yesterday
Have gone our separate ways
Left my livin’ fast
Somewhere in the past
‘Cause that’s for chasin’ cars
Turns out open bars
Lead to broken hearts
And going way too far
I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ‘causе I used to be young
Take onе, pour it out
It’s not worth cryin’ about
The things you can’t erase
Like tattoos and regrets
Words I never meant
And ones that got away
Left my livin’ fast
Somewhere in the past
And took another road
Turns out crowded rooms
Empty out as soon
There’s somewhere else to go, ooh
I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young
I know I used to be crazy
Messed up but, God, was it fun
I know I used to be wild
That’s ’cause I used to be young
Those wasted nights are not wasted
I remember every one
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That’s fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s ’cause I used to be young