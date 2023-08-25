Miley Cyrus pubblica il nuovo singolo, Used To Be Young

A pochi mesi dall’enorme successo di Flowers, Miley Cyrus è tornata con della nuova musica. La popstar ha pubblicato Used To Be Young, nuovo inedito che fa parte nello speciale della ABC Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). Ancora una volta Miley ha fatto centro, Used To Be Young è una splendida ballad che cattura al primo ascolto.

It’s true. Used To Be Young. August 25th. pic.twitter.com/9SI3wONDJA — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 23, 2023

“La canzone riflette il mio stato d’animo in un momento preciso. – ha continuato Miley Cyrus – È stato in un periodo in cui mi sono sentita incompresa. Il pezzo è stato scritto quasi due anni fa all’inizio di Endless Summer Vacation e mi descrive. Ho passato gli ultimi 18 mesi cercando di tracciare un’immagine sonora del mio punto di vista da condividere con voi. È giunto il momento di pubblicare una canzone che potrei continuare a perfezionare per sempre. Anche se il mio lavoro è finito, questa canzone continuerà a scriversi ogni giorno. Il fatto che rimanga incompiuto fa parte della sua bellezza. Questa è la mia vita in questo momento… incompiuta ma completa allo stesso momento. Questo brano è dedicato a tutti voi”.

Miley Cyrus: Used To Be Young, il testo.

The truth is bulletproof

There’s no foolin’ you

I don’t dress the same

Me and who you say

I was yesterday

Have gone our separate ways

Left my livin’ fast

Somewhere in the past

‘Cause that’s for chasin’ cars

Turns out open bars

Lead to broken hearts

And going way too far

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ‘causе I used to be young

Take onе, pour it out

It’s not worth cryin’ about

The things you can’t erase

Like tattoos and regrets

Words I never meant

And ones that got away

Left my livin’ fast

Somewhere in the past

And took another road

Turns out crowded rooms

Empty out as soon

There’s somewhere else to go, ooh

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young

I know I used to be crazy

Messed up but, God, was it fun

I know I used to be wild

That’s ’cause I used to be young

Those wasted nights are not wasted

I remember every one

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young

You tell me time has done changed me

That’s fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s ’cause I used to be young