Se in Italia per gli show di capodanno abbiamo avuto Annalisa, Loredana Bertè, Orietta Berti, Malgioglio, Clementino e Rocco Hunt, in USA Miley Cyrus ha tenuto un concerto speciale per dire addio al 2021 e salutare l’arrivo del nuovo anno. Vecchie hit, cover e anche un inedito, You (che mi ha rapito al primo ascolto), la popstar ha confezionato uno spettacolo perfetto. Nell’ultima parte dello show c’è stato anche un wardrobe malfunction, che però la Cyrus ha gestito in maniera magistrale. Mentre stava cantando Party In The USA, Miley Cyrus si è accorta che il suo top si era strappato e senza pensarci troppo l’ha tolto coprendosi con le mani e andando a prendere una giacca rossa per finire l’esibizione.
Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022
Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year singing “Party in the USA” at her #MileysNewYearsEveParty. https://t.co/jZd4WZp4dO
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022
Buongiorno al 2022 con Miley che ha servito una nuova canzone, vocals, outfit e soprattutto un wardrobe malfunctionpic.twitter.com/UrhEe3vYAh
— Chris don’t need more press 🦩 (@demoscopico22) January 1, 2022
We Can’t Stop thinking about how Miley Cyrus handled this wardrobe malfunction flawlessly. 👀 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/TFMyQdMZvA
— E! News (@enews) January 1, 2022
2022 begins with a major wardrobe malfunction for Miley Cyrus, but she threw on a jacket, kept singing and ad-libbed some funny lines to match the moment😂 pic.twitter.com/KMQvo5UJXI
— Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) January 1, 2022
Miley Cyrus, You: il testo del suo inedito.
I wanna set off alarms, deal out the cards
Smoke cuban cigars, get kicked outta bars before two
But only if it’s with you
And I wanna drive down to Texas, flip off my exes
Get kinda reckless and have wild, wild, wild sex under the moon
But only if it’s with you
I got some baggage, let’s do some damage
I am not made for no horse and a carriage
You know I’m savage, you’re looking past it
I want that late night sweet magic
That for everlasting love
But only if it’s with you
Let’s crash a wedding in the night, get drunk by the lights
Then I’ll pick a fight to make-up on the floor of your room
But only if it’s with you
And I wanna cut off my hair and kick off my boots
And dance in the wind just to do it again, yeah, it’s true
But only if it’s with you, hmm
I got some baggage, let’s do some damage
I am not made for no horse and a carriage
You know I’m savage, but you’re looking past it
I want that late night sweet magic
That for everlasting
I’m kinda crazy, ’cause that’s how you make me
I don’t need Jesus, ’cause baby you saved me
I’m down
But only if it’s with you, oh