Curiosità

Miley Cyrus, indicente durante il concerto di capodanno: si strappa il reggiseno in diretta

Gen 2, 2022


Se in Italia per gli show di capodanno abbiamo avuto Annalisa, Loredana Bertè, Orietta Berti, Malgioglio, Clementino e Rocco Hunt, in USA Miley Cyrus ha tenuto un concerto speciale per dire addio al 2021 e salutare l’arrivo del nuovo anno. Vecchie hit, cover e anche un inedito, You (che mi ha rapito al primo ascolto), la popstar ha confezionato uno spettacolo perfetto. Nell’ultima parte dello show c’è stato anche un wardrobe malfunction, che però la Cyrus ha gestito in maniera magistrale. Mentre stava cantando Party In The USA, Miley Cyrus si è accorta che il suo top si era strappato e senza pensarci troppo l’ha tolto coprendosi con le mani e andando a prendere una giacca rossa per finire l’esibizione.

Miley Cyrus, You: il testo del suo inedito.

I wanna set off alarms, deal out the cards
Smoke cuban cigars, get kicked outta bars before two
But only if it’s with you
And I wanna drive down to Texas, flip off my exes
Get kinda reckless and have wild, wild, wild sex under the moon
But only if it’s with you

I got some baggage, let’s do some damage
I am not made for no horse and a carriage
You know I’m savage, you’re looking past it
I want that late night sweet magic
That for everlasting love
But only if it’s with you

Let’s crash a wedding in the night, get drunk by the lights
Then I’ll pick a fight to make-up on the floor of your room
But only if it’s with you
And I wanna cut off my hair and kick off my boots
And dance in the wind just to do it again, yeah, it’s true
But only if it’s with you, hmm

I got some baggage, let’s do some damage
I am not made for no horse and a carriage
You know I’m savage, but you’re looking past it
I want that late night sweet magic
That for everlasting
I’m kinda crazy, ’cause that’s how you make me
I don’t need Jesus, ’cause baby you saved me
I’m down
But only if it’s with you, oh



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Mamma ho perso l’aereo, parla un medico: “I due ladri sarebbero morti nella realtà”

Gen 2, 2022
Curiosità

Alex Belli ripensa a Soleil e fa uno spoiler su Delia Duran al GF Vip

Gen 2, 2022
Curiosità

I 100 uomini più belli al mondo: nella classifica Tc Candler anche diversi italiani, da Michele Morrone a Damiano David

Gen 2, 2022

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Offerte di Oggi

DUDU Borsa a Tracolla Spalla Donna in Pelle Morbida Rettangolare Elegante Minimal con Cerniera Bordeaux

Gen 2, 2022
Offerte di Oggi

Ulefone Armor X9 Rugged Smartphone 5,5″ Octa-Core 3GB + 32GB Android 11 Telefoni Cellulari 5000 mAh IP68/IP69K Impermeabile Antiurto Antipolvere Dual SIM 4G Rete GPS NFC OTG Verde

Gen 2, 2022
Curiosità

Mamma ho perso l’aereo, parla un medico: “I due ladri sarebbero morti nella realtà”

Gen 2, 2022
Curiosità

Alex Belli ripensa a Soleil e fa uno spoiler su Delia Duran al GF Vip

Gen 2, 2022