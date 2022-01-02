Se in Italia per gli show di capodanno abbiamo avuto Annalisa, Loredana Bertè, Orietta Berti, Malgioglio, Clementino e Rocco Hunt, in USA Miley Cyrus ha tenuto un concerto speciale per dire addio al 2021 e salutare l’arrivo del nuovo anno. Vecchie hit, cover e anche un inedito, You (che mi ha rapito al primo ascolto), la popstar ha confezionato uno spettacolo perfetto. Nell’ultima parte dello show c’è stato anche un wardrobe malfunction, che però la Cyrus ha gestito in maniera magistrale. Mentre stava cantando Party In The USA, Miley Cyrus si è accorta che il suo top si era strappato e senza pensarci troppo l’ha tolto coprendosi con le mani e andando a prendere una giacca rossa per finire l’esibizione.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year singing “Party in the USA” at her #MileysNewYearsEveParty. https://t.co/jZd4WZp4dO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

Buongiorno al 2022 con Miley che ha servito una nuova canzone, vocals, outfit e soprattutto un wardrobe malfunctionpic.twitter.com/UrhEe3vYAh — Chris don’t need more press 🦩 (@demoscopico22) January 1, 2022

We Can’t Stop thinking about how Miley Cyrus handled this wardrobe malfunction flawlessly. 👀 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/TFMyQdMZvA — E! News (@enews) January 1, 2022

2022 begins with a major wardrobe malfunction for Miley Cyrus, but she threw on a jacket, kept singing and ad-libbed some funny lines to match the moment😂 pic.twitter.com/KMQvo5UJXI — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) January 1, 2022

Miley Cyrus, You: il testo del suo inedito.

I wanna set off alarms, deal out the cards

Smoke cuban cigars, get kicked outta bars before two

But only if it’s with you

And I wanna drive down to Texas, flip off my exes

Get kinda reckless and have wild, wild, wild sex under the moon

But only if it’s with you

I got some baggage, let’s do some damage

I am not made for no horse and a carriage

You know I’m savage, you’re looking past it

I want that late night sweet magic

That for everlasting love

But only if it’s with you

Let’s crash a wedding in the night, get drunk by the lights

Then I’ll pick a fight to make-up on the floor of your room

But only if it’s with you

And I wanna cut off my hair and kick off my boots

And dance in the wind just to do it again, yeah, it’s true

But only if it’s with you, hmm

I got some baggage, let’s do some damage

I am not made for no horse and a carriage

You know I’m savage, but you’re looking past it

I want that late night sweet magic

That for everlasting

I’m kinda crazy, ’cause that’s how you make me

I don’t need Jesus, ’cause baby you saved me

I’m down

But only if it’s with you, oh