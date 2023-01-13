Miley Cyrus è tornata con Flowers: ascolta il nuovo singolo

A due anni e mezzo da Midnight Sky (vero gioiello pop) Miley Cyrus è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La popstar americana ha appena pubblicato Flowers, pezzo che anticipa l’album, Endless Summer Vacation, in uscita il 10 marzo.

Bel testo, pezzo orecchiabile e video caruccio, un bel comeback per la Cyrus. Non sarà il singolo più forte di Miley ma è azzeccatissimo e potrebbe andare bene anche in classifica (oltre che in radio). Qualche ascolto e vi ritroverete a canticchiare ‘I can buy myself floweeeeers‘…



I can love me better than you can… FLOWERS SINGLE + VIDEO OUT NOW. https://t.co/qAoGhMS4FY pic.twitter.com/pznpA46abq — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus, Flowers, il testo.

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can’t be sold

We were right ’til we weren’t

Built a home and watched it burn

Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Paint my nails cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forget every word you said

Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave, baby, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)

Write my name in the sand (Ooh, mmm)

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don’t understand (Better than you)

I can take myself dancing (Yeah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)