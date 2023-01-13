Miley Cyrus è tornata con Flowers: ascolta il nuovo singolo

A due anni e mezzo da Midnight Sky (vero gioiello pop) Miley Cyrus è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La popstar americana ha appena pubblicato Flowers, pezzo che anticipa l’album, Endless Summer Vacation, in uscita il 10 marzo.
Bel testo, pezzo orecchiabile e video caruccio, un bel comeback per la Cyrus. Non sarà il singolo più forte di Miley ma è azzeccatissimo e potrebbe andare bene anche in classifica (oltre che in radio). Qualche ascolto e vi ritroverete a canticchiare ‘I can buy myself floweeeeers‘…
I can love me better than you can…
Miley Cyrus, Flowers, il testo.
We were good, we were gold
Kind of dream that can’t be sold
We were right ’til we weren’t
Built a home and watched it burn
Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing
And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Paint my nails cherry red
Match the roses that you left
No remorse, no regret
I forget every word you said
Ooh, I didn’t wanna leave, baby, I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers
Write my name in sand
Talk to myself for hours, yeah
Say things you don’t understand
I can take myself dancing, yeah
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby
I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna fight
Started to cry, but then remembered I
I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)
Write my name in the sand (Ooh, mmm)
Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)
Say things you don’t understand (Better than you)
I can take myself dancing (Yeah)
I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)