Dopo la rottura con Cody Simpson e a un anno dalla bellissima Slide Away, Miley Cyrus è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Midnight Sky. Ritmo travolgente e sonorità anni 80, forse avrei fatto uscire questa canzone in autunno, ma è comunque un bel pezzo pop, Miley ha fatto centro.

Miley Cyrus, Midnight Sky: il testo

Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home

But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes (Your ropes)

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah, yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (Loved by you)

She got her hair pulled back ’cause the sweat’s drippin’ off of her face (Her face)

Said, “It ain’t so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes”

You should know right now that I never stay put in one place

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Oh

I don’t hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, you know

I don’t need to be loved by you

See his hands ’round my waist, thought you’d never be replaced, baby

Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no

I don’t need to be loved by you (Yeah)

La, la, la-la, la

La, la

You know it’s true, you know it’s true

Loved by you