Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa: Prisoner è il duetto di cui avevamo bisogno – il video

Nov 20, 2020


Miley e Dua Lipa, un meraviglioso duo pop.

Miley Cyrus non sta sbagliando un colpo con questa nuova era. Dopo quel gioiello pop che è Midnight Sky, la bellissima esibizione ai VMA, le cover di Gimme More e Zombie, adesso la popstar è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Prisoner, ft Dua Lipa.

Con la canzone è stato colpo di fulmine, trovo sia un pezzo perfetto proprio come Midnight Sky, per il video invece ho un grosso ‘meh’. Si tratta della solita clip in cui Miley Cyrus tira fuori la lingua e gioca a fare la paxxerella. Insomma, si poteva fare molto di più per un duetto pop al femminile con nomi di questo calibro.

Miley Cyrus e Dua Lipa: il testo di Prisoner.

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up
Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind
Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah
Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Strung out on a feeling, my hands are tied
Your face on my ceiling, I fantasize
Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (I can’t control it)
I try to replace it with city lights
I’ll never escape it, I need the high
Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (Control it, oh)

You keep making it harder to stay
But I still can’t run away
I gotta know why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up
Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind
Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah
Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?
Prisoner, prisoner, locked up
Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind
Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah
Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

I tasted Heaven, now I can’t live without it
I can’t forget you when your love is the loudest
Oh, I can’t control it, I can’t control it (Can’t control it)

You keep making it harder to stay (Oh, I)
But I still can’t run away
I gotta know, why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up
Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind
Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah
Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?
Prisoner, prisoner, locked up
Can’t get you off my mind, off my mind (Off my mind)
Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh-woah
Why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?

Can’t get you off my mind
Why can’t you just let me go? Million times
I wanna know why can’t you, why can’t you-
I wanna know why can’t you, why can’t you-
I gotta know why can’t you, why can’t you just let me go?



