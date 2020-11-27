Plastic Hearts, Gimme What I Want, Flop del disco

Miley Cyrus, ascolta Plastic Hearts.

Se Miley non rilascerà Angels Like You come singolo…



ANGELS LIKE YOU can’t fly down here with me ☠️ #PlasticHearts out at midnight. pic.twitter.com/70uYAM4I4s — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 26, 2020

Angels like you mi spezza il cuore ogni volta!

Ce l’ho in testa da quando mi sono imbattuto nella sua versione demo mesi fa, che al tempo si chiamava “wish we never met”. Piango ora come la prima volta che l’ho sentita! 💜 #PLASTICHEARTS #MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/NSa3kr65ad — DemisChaos (@DemisChaos) November 27, 2020