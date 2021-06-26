The Metallica Blacklist, per i 30 anni dell’album storico della band, include cover di St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, IDLES e molti altri.

The Black Album è uno dei dischi di maggior successo commerciale e acclamato dalla critica di tutti i tempi. La sua uscita – nel 1991 – non solo ha dato ai Metallica il suo primo album alla posizione numero uno, in non meno di 10 paesi, inclusa una corsa di quattro settimane alla n. 1 negli Stati Uniti, ma anche la sua inesorabile serie di singoli – Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing Else Matters, Wherever I May Roam e Sad But True. Brani che hanno alimentato l’ascesa della band. L’accoglienza dell’album da parte della stampa fu altrettanto carical, tanto da diventare uno dei 500 migliori album di tutti i tempi di Rolling Stone, nonché l’album più venduto nella storia di Nielsen SoundScan, superando ogni uscita di ogni genere negli ultimi 30 anni. E ora avrà una nuova edizione, con ospiti illustri.

Metallica

Metallica, The Black Album compie 30 anni: nuova edizione con diversi ospiti

I Metallica hanno annunciato un paio di uscite speciali per celebrare l’imminente 30° anniversario del loro album Metallica, meglio conosciuto come The Black Album. Il quinto album in studio omonimo della band è stato pubblicato nell’agosto 1991 e conteneva brani come Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven e Nothing Else Matters. The Black Album sarà rimasterizzato per nuova ristampa definitiva, che uscirà il 10 settembre con Blackened Recordings.

Tra i formati, ci sono un doppio vinile LP da 180 grammi, un CD standard e un’edizione estesa di 3xCD, download digitale, streaming e un cofanetto deluxe in edizione limitata. Il preordine è già disponibile. Un’altra uscita, The Metallica Blacklist, vedrà oltre 50 artisti che contribuiranno ciascuno a “un’interpretazione unica” della loro canzone preferita del Black Album: i profitti del disco tributo saranno divisi tra enti di beneficenza scelti dall’artista e alla All Within My Hands, fondazione dei Metallica. Il teaser:

Il disco è stato presentato in anteprima il 22 giugno con l’uscita della cover di Miley Cyrus di Nothing Else Matters, che include Elton John, Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma e Robert Trujillo dei Metallica. Il video:

La tracklist della nuova edizione

L’album di 53 tracce uscirà anche in digitale il 10 settembre, con formati fisici che seguiranno il 1° ottobre (inclusa un’edizione 4xCD e una stampa in vinile 7xLP in edizione limitata). Tra gli artisti che hanno contribuito a The Metallica Blacklist ci sono St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama e Corey Taylor degli Slipknot. Di seguito, la tracklist completa:

CD 1:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco Enter Sandman – Ghost Enter Sandman – Juanes Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama Enter Sandman – Weezer Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender Sad But True – Jason Isbell Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX Sad But True – Royal Blood Sad But True – St. Vincent Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro Holier Than Thou – The Chats Holier Than Thou – OFF! Holier Than Thou – PUP Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police The Unforgiven – Diet Cig The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash The Unforgiven – José Madero The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat Through the Never – The HU Through the Never – Tomi Owó Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith) Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas The God That Failed – IDLES The God That Failed – Imelda May My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr My Friend of Misery – Izïa My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

I Metallica saranno gli headliner sia al NOS Alive che al Mad Cool Festival, così come al festival francese Hellfest,l che si terrà la prossima estate.