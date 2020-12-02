Un altro regalo di Britney Spears.
Dopo Swimming In the Stars, ecco anche l’altro inedito contenuto nella riedizione di Glory in uscita venerdì (che pare sia già arrivata a qualche fan). Si tratta di Matches, una collaborazione tra Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys, il pezzo è stato prodotto da Max Martin nel 2016 e poi escluso dalla tracklist finale del progetto.
Sarà che ancora non è stata pubblicata in alta qualità su Spotify e iTunes, però ad un primo ascolto preferisco Swimming in the Stars a Matches. In ogni caso questo è davvero un gran bel regalo, arrivato in un periodo in cui tutti e avevamo davvero bisogno.
Britney Spears – Matches (feat. Backstreet Boys) – PREVIEWpic.twitter.com/48tZT9N3Im
— ✨ (@andreafly1) December 2, 2020
I am honestly so here for this!! The sexiness when Britney enters the song 😍😍 matches is gonna be fire pic.twitter.com/DoFEl1pVUu
— Michael (@michaelcareyyy) December 2, 2020
Another snippet of “Matches”. pic.twitter.com/CtdL8VmXpE
— Britney Press ✨ (@BritneyPress) December 2, 2020
Britney Spears e Backstreet Boys: il testo di Matches.
I taste you in the air
Your energy everywhere
It’s borderline unfair
I can see you screaming my name
And if it’s up to me
I need you in between
My Egyptian sheets
You know I can see you think the same, oh
Oh, if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Nothing ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damagе, damage
The good kind of damage, damagе, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches
I like the way you dress
And then how you undress
I can hear it on your chest
No there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah
Oh if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Never ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches,
This might leave some damage,
The good kind of damage,
Like playing with matches,
Like playing with matches
Oh, oh, oh
Want you good in the worst way
Oh, oh, oh
Want you good in the worst way
Playing with matches