Dopo Swimming In the Stars, ecco anche l’altro inedito contenuto nella riedizione di Glory in uscita venerdì (che pare sia già arrivata a qualche fan). Si tratta di Matches, una collaborazione tra Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys, il pezzo è stato prodotto da Max Martin nel 2016 e poi escluso dalla tracklist finale del progetto.

Sarà che ancora non è stata pubblicata in alta qualità su Spotify e iTunes, però ad un primo ascolto preferisco Swimming in the Stars a Matches. In ogni caso questo è davvero un gran bel regalo, arrivato in un periodo in cui tutti e avevamo davvero bisogno.

Britney Spears – Matches (feat. Backstreet Boys) – PREVIEWpic.twitter.com/48tZT9N3Im — ✨ (@andreafly1) December 2, 2020

I am honestly so here for this!! The sexiness when Britney enters the song 😍😍 matches is gonna be fire pic.twitter.com/DoFEl1pVUu — Michael (@michaelcareyyy) December 2, 2020

Another snippet of “Matches”. pic.twitter.com/CtdL8VmXpE — Britney Press ✨ (@BritneyPress) December 2, 2020

Britney Spears e Backstreet Boys: il testo di Matches.

I taste you in the air

Your energy everywhere

It’s borderline unfair

I can see you screaming my name

And if it’s up to me

I need you in between

My Egyptian sheets

You know I can see you think the same, oh

Oh, if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Nothing ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damagе, damage

The good kind of damage, damagе, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

I like the way you dress

And then how you undress

I can hear it on your chest

No there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Never ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches,

This might leave some damage,

The good kind of damage,

Like playing with matches,

Like playing with matches

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

Playing with matches