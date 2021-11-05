Tirate fuori l’albero di Natale, è Mariah Carey che ve lo ordina! Ormai la diva del pop sta ridefinendo le tradizioni e tutti sanno che dal 1° novembre è cosa buona e giusta tornare ad ascoltare quotidianamente All I Want For Christmas Is You, ma quest’anno la cantante ha fatto le cose in grande ed ha sfornato anche un altro singolo natalizio, Fall in Love at Christmas. Pezzo caruccio, perfetto da sparare nei negozi e centri commerciali per tutto dicembre, per il video però Mariah si poteva impegnare di più (Queen Valery chica loca riesce a fare di meglio), la cosa più bella della clip sono tutti i dischi di platino incorniciati sullo sfondo. In ogni caso bentornata Mariah!
#FallInLoveAtChristmas Out Now ❤️🎄 @thegreatkhalid @kirkfranklin https://t.co/j78BB7qQh3 pic.twitter.com/UcsmgsoJog
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 5, 2021
Fall in Love at Christmas ❤️🎄
Midnight ⏱
Spoiler alert: Possibility of catching the Holy Ghost during the outro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GVX4jG2ipc
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 4, 2021
.@MariahCarey, @TheGreatKhalid & @KirkFranklin have released the music video for their new collaboration, #FallinLoveatChristmas.
Watch: https://t.co/TkF3nhym7j pic.twitter.com/eP3WxscWsV
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2021
Mariah Carey: Fall in Love at Christmas, il testo.
And every Christmas, I’ll be there
This time of year we won’t throw away
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And in the candles’ glow
I’m awake when no one knows
Just waitin’ patiently to hear the slеigh bells jingle, therе they go
And when the northern star lights the way, I dream of us
So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night
And every Christmas, I’ll be there
This time of year we won’t throw away
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
Fa-la-la, fall in love, trust believing
We can fall in love again at Christmas time
Help me sing it again, yeah
Fa-la-la, fall in love, it is the season
Don’t forget there’s a reason
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
Oh, baby, we gotta fall
Christmas, I’ll be there
This time of year we won’t throw away
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again this Christmas time
Oh, baby, we gotta fall (We gotta fall)
In love at Christmas time
Let’s go
I say we pray (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, come on)
Pray that we will find (We will find, pray that you’ll find)
A love for all mankind (All mankind, all mankind)
This Christmas time (This Christmas time)