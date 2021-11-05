Tirate fuori l’albero di Natale, è Mariah Carey che ve lo ordina! Ormai la diva del pop sta ridefinendo le tradizioni e tutti sanno che dal 1° novembre è cosa buona e giusta tornare ad ascoltare quotidianamente All I Want For Christmas Is You, ma quest’anno la cantante ha fatto le cose in grande ed ha sfornato anche un altro singolo natalizio, Fall in Love at Christmas. Pezzo caruccio, perfetto da sparare nei negozi e centri commerciali per tutto dicembre, per il video però Mariah si poteva impegnare di più (Queen Valery chica loca riesce a fare di meglio), la cosa più bella della clip sono tutti i dischi di platino incorniciati sullo sfondo. In ogni caso bentornata Mariah!

Fall in Love at Christmas ❤️🎄 Midnight ⏱ Spoiler alert: Possibility of catching the Holy Ghost during the outro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GVX4jG2ipc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 4, 2021

Mariah Carey: Fall in Love at Christmas, il testo.

And every Christmas, I’ll be there

This time of year we won’t throw away

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And in the candles’ glow

I’m awake when no one knows

Just waitin’ patiently to hear the slеigh bells jingle, therе they go

And when the northern star lights the way, I dream of us

So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night

And every Christmas, I’ll be there

This time of year we won’t throw away

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

Fa-la-la, fall in love, trust believing

We can fall in love again at Christmas time

Help me sing it again, yeah

Fa-la-la, fall in love, it is the season

Don’t forget there’s a reason

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

Oh, baby, we gotta fall

Christmas, I’ll be there

This time of year we won’t throw away

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again this Christmas time

Oh, baby, we gotta fall (We gotta fall)

In love at Christmas time

Let’s go

I say we pray (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, come on)

Pray that we will find (We will find, pray that you’ll find)

A love for all mankind (All mankind, all mankind)

This Christmas time (This Christmas time)