I Maneskin hanno fatto di nuovo centro.

Dopo aver conquistato il mondo all’Eurovision Song Contest con Zitti & Buoni ed avuto conferma del loro successo con I Wanna Be Your Slave, brano inciso in collaborazione con Iggy Pop, ora i Maneskin hanno giocato la carte del #TiPiaceVincereFacile. Il quartetto ha infatti proposto al mondo Mammamia, un brano totalmente in inglese con un ritornello martellante che ripete “mammamia”, ovvero l’unica frase in italiano che gli stranieri che non studiano la nostra lingua sanno dire. Damiano volpino.



Maneskin, Mammamia al centro delle polemiche: interviene Wanda Fisher

Ovviamente quando si tratta dei Maneskin le polemiche sono all’ordine del giorno. Dopo aver ascoltato Mammamia, Wanda Fisher si è allarmata. Secondo lei, infatti, il nuovo singolo della rockband romana ricorderebbe nel ritornello uno dei suoi ultimi brani, Favolosa.

Nel dubbio riascoltiamoci Favolosa, perla trash passata inosservata ma che meriterebbe di più.

Nel video, oltretutto, c’è pure quel manzo di Matteo Alessandroni che qualche mese fa ha scritto una lettera aperta ad Alfonso Signorini per entrare al Grande Fratello Vip.

Mammamia | Testo

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much

I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma miaSpit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh mamma mamma mia