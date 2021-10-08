I Maneskin hanno fatto di nuovo centro.
Dopo aver conquistato il mondo all’Eurovision Song Contest con Zitti & Buoni ed avuto conferma del loro successo con I Wanna Be Your Slave, brano inciso in collaborazione con Iggy Pop, ora i Maneskin hanno giocato la carte del #TiPiaceVincereFacile. Il quartetto ha infatti proposto al mondo Mammamia, un brano totalmente in inglese con un ritornello martellante che ripete “mammamia”, ovvero l’unica frase in italiano che gli stranieri che non studiano la nostra lingua sanno dire. Damiano volpino.
Maneskin, Mammamia al centro delle polemiche: interviene Wanda Fisher
Ovviamente quando si tratta dei Maneskin le polemiche sono all’ordine del giorno. Dopo aver ascoltato Mammamia, Wanda Fisher si è allarmata. Secondo lei, infatti, il nuovo singolo della rockband romana ricorderebbe nel ritornello uno dei suoi ultimi brani, Favolosa.
Nel dubbio riascoltiamoci Favolosa, perla trash passata inosservata ma che meriterebbe di più.
Nel video, oltretutto, c’è pure quel manzo di Matteo Alessandroni che qualche mese fa ha scritto una lettera aperta ad Alfonso Signorini per entrare al Grande Fratello Vip.
Matteo Alessandroni scrive ad Alfonso Signorini: “Caro Alfy, ricordo ancora come ci siamo conosciuti..” https://t.co/f9SKvcC04b #GFVip
Mammamia | Testo
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums
Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun
I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
They treat me like if I did something criminal
All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar
I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed
You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much
I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot
Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah
They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun
I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs
They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud
Oh mamma mamma miaSpit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Oh mamma mamma mia