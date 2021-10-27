Curiosità

Maneskin in America da Jimmy Fallon che annuncia: “Apriranno il concerto dei Rolling Stones”

Ott 27, 2021


I Maneskin alla conquista degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Dopo aver ammaliato l’Europa trionfando agli Eurovision Song Contest con il brano Zitti e Buoni, ieri sera Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas hanno raggiunto gli studi del The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon dove si sono esibiti sulle note di Beggin‘ e di Mammamia.

Il conduttore ha poi svelato che la band romana aprirà il concerto dei Rolling Stones il prossimo 6 novembre.

Semplicemente fantastici.

Maneskin cantano Beggin e Mammamia da Jimmy Fallon

Mammamia | Testo

Ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums
Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun
I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
They treat me like if I did something criminal
All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar
I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival
Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed
You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much
I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot
Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs
They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italiano
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Oh mamma mamma mia



