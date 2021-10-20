Halloween si avvicina ed i Maneskin hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo video Mammamia in perfetto stile macabro.

Diretto da Rei Nadal, il video racconta il viaggio di ritorno da una festa dei tre musicisti dei Maneskin. Ognuno di loro – assorto dalla musica di Mammamia che suona nello stereo – sogna ad occhi aperti il perfetto modo per uccidere Damiano. Ethan lo affoga nel water, Victoria lo accoltella, mentre Thomas gli fracassa il cranio con una chitarra. Alla fine però – nella realtà del viaggio – la macchina si scontra con Damiano che sale con loro e toglie dalla radio Mammamia.

Maneskin | Mammamia | Testo

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much

I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma miaSpit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh mamma mamma mia