Halloween si avvicina ed i Maneskin hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo video Mammamia in perfetto stile macabro.
Diretto da Rei Nadal, il video racconta il viaggio di ritorno da una festa dei tre musicisti dei Maneskin. Ognuno di loro – assorto dalla musica di Mammamia che suona nello stereo – sogna ad occhi aperti il perfetto modo per uccidere Damiano. Ethan lo affoga nel water, Victoria lo accoltella, mentre Thomas gli fracassa il cranio con una chitarra. Alla fine però – nella realtà del viaggio – la macchina si scontra con Damiano che sale con loro e toglie dalla radio Mammamia.
Maneskin | Mammamia | Testo
Ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums
Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun
I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
They treat me like if I did something criminal
All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar
I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah
You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed
You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much
I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot
Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah
They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun
I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs
They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud
Oh mamma mamma miaSpit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again
Oh mamma mamma mia
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Oh mamma mamma mia