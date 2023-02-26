Lorenzo Licitra sul palco con il fidanzato Gabriele Rossi a Una Voce Per San Marino

Lorenzo Licitra ha partecipato alla finale di Una Voce Per San Marino con il brano Never Give Up. I telespettatori si sono subito accorti che nel corpo di ballo del cantante c’era anche il suo fidanzato, Gabriele Rossi, attore, ballerino e noto anche per essere stato uno dei concorrenti del primo GF Vip. Purtroppo il cantante non si è classificato tra i primi 10, ma ha vinto il premio come Miglior Look e in effetti questo nuovo look è davvero azzeccato.

🇸🇲 Lorenzo Licitra es el siguiente artista de esta final de #UnaVocePerSanMarino. Defiende su tema titulado “Never Give Up”. #UVPSM2023 pic.twitter.com/oxvkFDcCNb — ESCplus España 🇪🇸 | Noticias de Eurovisión (@escplus_es) February 25, 2023

Tra i ballerini di Lorenzo Licitra c’ è anche il suo ragazzo Gabriele Rossi bello come il sole 😍😍😍#UnaVocePerSanMarino pic.twitter.com/jIlPaul1wP — VanessaP (@Vanessa33628130) February 25, 2023

Lorenzo Licitra: Never Give Up, il testo.

We’re like two breathes inside a fire

That you can’t put out or hide, otherwise I burn

It is just like a life rule or just a religion

What do I have to do? Never give up

I took my power in my hand

I went against the motionless

Through the purest words

Beyond these unfair swords

I’ll be the master of my soul

I’ll be the captain of my fate

Like a boxer in the ring who dodges blows

(Never give up…)

I know you are the strongеst

(Never give up…)

I saw you at thе corner

(Never give up…)

I felt you are the winner

(Never give up…)

I believe you’re not a loser

Keep your face always towards the sunshine

Fears and shadows could be fallen behind

I found a certain way to succeed in my soul

It’s all about to try just one more time

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go

As long as you don’t stop

First, second, third, fourth tries go on again and again

Never give up, never give up, never give up

Never give up, never give up, never give up

I know you are the strongest

(Never give up…)

I saw you at the corner

(Never give up…)

I felt you are the winner

(Never give up…)

I believe you’re not a loser

Keep your face always towards the sunshine

Fears and shadows could be fallen behind

(Never give up…)

I know you are the strongest

(Never give up…)

I saw you at the corner

(Never give up…)

I felt you are the winner

(Never give up…)

I believe you’re not a loser

Keep your face always towards the sunshine

Fears and shadows could be fallen behind

(Never give up…)