Le Little Mix non sbagliano un colpo.

Dopo quella delizia che è Holiday e Not a Pop Song (con la frecciatina a Simon Cowell), oggi le Little Mix hanno fatto nuovamente centro con un altro singolo, Happiness. Anche questo pezzo è estratto da Confetti, il nuovo album del gruppo britannico in uscita il prossimo 6 novembre.

Happiness parte abbastanza debole, ma al ritornello esplode e cattura con una melodia davvero catchy. Così adorabilmente tamarra e pop che sembra la nuova sigla di qualche locale gay. E con gli ascolti cresce, è quasi impossibile non canticchiarla…

Little Mix, Happiness: il testo.

Dancing alone in the dark, shadows all over me
You messed with my heart too long, that was a big mistake
Ooh, yeah, big mistake
Ooh, yeah
Got a smile on my face, love my reflection
And I’m in a better place, no longer stressin’
Ooh, yeah
About you, yeah

And I swear I’m never gonna lose me again
Oh, oh, oh

I was searchin’ for happiness
I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness
Realised from the moment I set you free
I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)
You can rain on my happiness
Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess
But now, I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be
I found the love, I found the love in me

Brand new evolution of me, ever since I let you go
Finally, I’m learnin’ things I never knew before
Ooh, yeah, never knew before
Ooh, yeah (Woah)
Remember I, I was mine before I was yours
So don’t try, I’m stronger without
You, yeah
Without you, yeah

And I swear (I swear) I’m never gonna lose me again (Again)
Oh, oh, oh (Again)

I was searchin’ for happiness (Happiness)
I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness
Realised from the moment I set you free
I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)
You can rain on my happiness
Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess
But now I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be (Be)
I found the love, I found the love in me

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh
Ah-ah-ah (Oh)
I found the love, I found the love in me

And I swear I’m never gonna lose me again (Again, again)
Never gonna lose me ‘cause

I was searchin’ for happiness
I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness (Fill up my loneliness)
Realised from the moment I set you free
I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)
You can rain on my happiness (Happiness)
Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess
But now I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be
I found the love, I found the love in me



Fonte