Dopo quella delizia che è Holiday e Not a Pop Song (con la frecciatina a Simon Cowell), oggi le Little Mix hanno fatto nuovamente centro con un altro singolo, Happiness. Anche questo pezzo è estratto da Confetti, il nuovo album del gruppo britannico in uscita il prossimo 6 novembre.

Happiness parte abbastanza debole, ma al ritornello esplode e cattura con una melodia davvero catchy. Così adorabilmente tamarra e pop che sembra la nuova sigla di qualche locale gay. E con gli ascolti cresce, è quasi impossibile non canticchiarla…

Another burst of CONFETTI is coming your way 🎉

Happiness, out this Friday! https://t.co/gF2JdY7d3P #Confetti pic.twitter.com/3p6RxOFSSk — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 15, 2020

CONFETTI 🎉

We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020. So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!! #CONFETTI 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/X2LK6DXYwA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 16, 2020

Little Mix, Happiness: il testo.

Dancing alone in the dark, shadows all over me

You messed with my heart too long, that was a big mistake

Ooh, yeah, big mistake

Ooh, yeah

Got a smile on my face, love my reflection

And I’m in a better place, no longer stressin’

Ooh, yeah

About you, yeah

And I swear I’m never gonna lose me again

Oh, oh, oh

I was searchin’ for happiness

I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness

Realised from the moment I set you free

I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)

You can rain on my happiness

Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess

But now, I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be

I found the love, I found the love in me

Brand new evolution of me, ever since I let you go

Finally, I’m learnin’ things I never knew before

Ooh, yeah, never knew before

Ooh, yeah (Woah)

Remember I, I was mine before I was yours

So don’t try, I’m stronger without

You, yeah

Without you, yeah

And I swear (I swear) I’m never gonna lose me again (Again)

Oh, oh, oh (Again)

I was searchin’ for happiness (Happiness)

I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness

Realised from the moment I set you free

I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)

You can rain on my happiness

Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess

But now I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be (Be)

I found the love, I found the love in me

Oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh

Ah-ah-ah (Oh)

I found the love, I found the love in me

And I swear I’m never gonna lose me again (Again, again)

Never gonna lose me ‘cause

I was searchin’ for happiness

I was usin’ you to fill up my loneliness (Fill up my loneliness)

Realised from the moment I set you free

I found the love, I found the love in me (Me)

You can rain on my happiness (Happiness)

Yeah, sometimes tears fall, I must confess

But now I’m standin’ right where I’m meant to be

I found the love, I found the love in me