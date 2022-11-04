Lindsay Lohan è tornata con il singolo Jingle Bell Rock

Lindsay Lohan ha fatto il suo comeback con una bella cover di Jingle Bell Rock, pezzo che fa parte della colonna sonora del film Falling For Christmas. Il film natalizio diretto da Janeen Damian debutterà su Netflix il prossimo 10 novembre e oltre a Lindsay tra i protagonisti ci sarà anche quel belloccio di Chord Overstreet.
It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022
Lindsay Lohan’s new single — Jingle Bell Rock! — drops at midnight🎄 pic.twitter.com/ZxaVx66UjS
— Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022
E quando ho letto ‘Lindsay Lohan’ e ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, la mia mente è volata a questo capolavoro…
Lindsay Lohan – Jingle Bell Rock Ft. Ali Tomineek, il testo.
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell rock
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell rock