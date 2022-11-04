Lindsay Lohan è tornata con il singolo Jingle Bell Rock

Lindsay Lohan ha fatto il suo comeback con una bella cover di Jingle Bell Rock, pezzo che fa parte della colonna sonora del film Falling For Christmas. Il film natalizio diretto da Janeen Damian debutterà su Netflix il prossimo 10 novembre e oltre a Lindsay tra i protagonisti ci sarà anche quel belloccio di Chord Overstreet.

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

Lindsay Lohan’s new single — Jingle Bell Rock! — drops at midnight🎄 pic.twitter.com/ZxaVx66UjS — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

E quando ho letto ‘Lindsay Lohan’ e ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, la mia mente è volata a questo capolavoro…

Lindsay Lohan – Jingle Bell Rock Ft. Ali Tomineek, il testo.

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet

That’s the jingle bell rock

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet

That’s the jingle bell

That’s the jingle bell

That’s the jingle bell rock