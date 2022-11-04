Curiosità

Lindsay Lohan è tornata con il singolo Jingle Bell Rock

Nov 4, 2022


Lindsay Lohan ha fatto il suo comeback con una bella cover di Jingle Bell Rock, pezzo che fa parte della colonna sonora del film Falling For Christmas. Il film natalizio diretto da Janeen Damian debutterà su Netflix il prossimo 10 novembre e oltre a Lindsay tra i protagonisti ci sarà anche quel belloccio di Chord Overstreet.

E quando ho letto ‘Lindsay Lohan’ e ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, la mia mente è volata a questo capolavoro…

Lindsay Lohan – Jingle Bell Rock Ft. Ali Tomineek, il testo.

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell rock
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell rock



Fonte

