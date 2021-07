Lil Nas X ha fatto di nuovo centro grazie al video di Industry Baby dove mostra un carcere queer con tute fucsia (al posto di quelle classiche arancioni), docce con altri detenuti ed ovviamente anche una guardia carceraria che si trastulla sul video Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Orgogliosamente queer ed apertamente gay (nonché versatile, questo ha fatto intendere) Lil Nas X ci ha regalato l’ennesimo successo qua in collaborazione con Jack Harlow e con il cameo di Colton Haynes.

Un Orange Is The New Black con tanto di fuga dal carcere che strizza l’occhio a Prison Break: il più bel video del 2021.



Lil Nas X | Industry Baby | Testo

[Intro: Lil Nas X]

(D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy

Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy

That’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Verse 1: Lil Nas X]

Uh, need to, uh

Need to get this album done

Need a couple numbеr ones

Need a plaque on evеry song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hah

I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hah

I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hah

But these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)

Oh, let’s do it

I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit

I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me

You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah)

[Verse 2: Jack Harlow]

My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash me

I must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)

It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)

I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek

City talkin’, we takin’ notes

Tell ‘em all to keep makin’ posts

Wish he could, but he can’t get close

OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts

I’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it so

I don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)

I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomers

Turned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)

Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)

Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)

I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)

All these social networks and computers

Got these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Outro: Lil Nas X]

Yeah

I’m the industry baby, mmm

I’m the industry baby

Yeah