Grammy Awards 2021, la lista completa delle nomination: tutti i candidati per gli Oscar della musica, i premi più importanti al mondo.

Niente da fare per i Maneskin. La band romana, onorata dall’Academy con l’invito a presentare le candidature per i Grammy Awards 2022, non sarà presente in nessuna categoria, nemmeno in quelle riservate alla musica rock. I premi più importanti restano un sogno per i quattro ragazzi, che speriamo possano avere la possibilità di rifarsi in futuro. Intanto però in quest’edizione un artista più esperto, Jay-Z, entra nella storia, mentre a contendersi i riconoscimenti più importanti troviamo artisti come Billie Eilish e Justin Bieber. Andiamo a scoprire tutte le nomination.

Billie Eilish

Grammy 2022: la lista delle nomination

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo hanno fatto incetta di nomination quest’anno per la cerimonia che si terrà il 31 gennaio 2022, anche se il maggior numero di candidature è riguarda Jon Batiste, musicista jazz e leader del Late Show.

Cinque nomination per Gaga e Bennett con il loro nuovo album, ma il grande record è quello di Jay-Z, che entra nella storia diventando l’artista più nominato di tutti i tempi, superando Quincy Jones e arrivando a quota 83. Scopriamo insieme tutte le nomination nelle categorie più importanti (per le altre puoi visitare il sito ufficiale dei Grammy).

Jay Z

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Kanye West

Record of the Year

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Song of the Year

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You – H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Justin Bieber

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

‘Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribou

Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business – Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously – Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer

Shockwave – Marshmello

Free Love – Sylvan Esso

Judgement – Ten City

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark – AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

Ohms – Deftones

Making a Fire – Foo Fighters

Brian Johnson e Angus Young degli AC/DC

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Things – Weezer

The Bandit – Kings of Leon

Distance – Mammoth WVH

Find My Way – Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

Best Metal Performance

Genesis – Deftones

The Alien – Dream Theater

Amazonia – Gojira

Pushing the Tides – Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore – Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey

Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Lost You – Snoh Aalegra

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage – H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

Damage – H.E.R.

Good Days – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts – DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

Best Friend – Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

My . Life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

Shot in the Dark – AC/DC, David Mallet

Freedom – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish video director

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins

