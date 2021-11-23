Grammy Awards 2021, la lista completa delle nomination: tutti i candidati per gli Oscar della musica, i premi più importanti al mondo.
Niente da fare per i Maneskin. La band romana, onorata dall’Academy con l’invito a presentare le candidature per i Grammy Awards 2022, non sarà presente in nessuna categoria, nemmeno in quelle riservate alla musica rock. I premi più importanti restano un sogno per i quattro ragazzi, che speriamo possano avere la possibilità di rifarsi in futuro. Intanto però in quest’edizione un artista più esperto, Jay-Z, entra nella storia, mentre a contendersi i riconoscimenti più importanti troviamo artisti come Billie Eilish e Justin Bieber. Andiamo a scoprire tutte le nomination.
Grammy 2022: la lista delle nomination
Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo hanno fatto incetta di nomination quest’anno per la cerimonia che si terrà il 31 gennaio 2022, anche se il maggior numero di candidature è riguarda Jon Batiste, musicista jazz e leader del Late Show.
Cinque nomination per Gaga e Bennett con il loro nuovo album, ma il grande record è quello di Jay-Z, che entra nella storia diventando l’artista più nominato di tutti i tempi, superando Quincy Jones e arrivando a quota 83. Scopriamo insieme tutte le nomination nelle categorie più importanti (per le altre puoi visitare il sito ufficiale dei Grammy).
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore – Taylor Swift
Donda – Kanye West
Record of the Year
Freedom – Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Song of the Year
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You – H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone – Justin Bieber
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter – BTS
Higher Power – Coldplay
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
‘Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
That’s Life – Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
Loom – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
Before – James Blake
Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It – Caribou
Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business – Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously – Black Coffee
Fallen Embers – Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer
Shockwave – Marshmello
Free Love – Sylvan Esso
Judgement – Ten City
Best Rock Performance
Shot in the Dark – AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell
Ohms – Deftones
Making a Fire – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
All My Favorite Things – Weezer
The Bandit – Kings of Leon
Distance – Mammoth WVH
Find My Way – Paul McCartney
Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
Best Metal Performance
Genesis – Deftones
The Alien – Dream Theater
Amazonia – Gojira
Pushing the Tides – Mastodon
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore – Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Damage – H.E.R.
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Damage – H.E.R.
Good Days – SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
We Are – Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts – DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
Best Friend – Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Jail – Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
My . Life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season – J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
King’s Disease II – Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator
Donda – Kanye West
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
Shot in the Dark – AC/DC, David Mallet
Freedom – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish video director
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins
Riproduzione riservata © 2021 – NM