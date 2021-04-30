Francesco Monte ha pubblicato Work This Out il singolo in cui canta con il leader dei Blue.
No, non era una bufala, Francesco Monte ha realmente inciso una canzone con Lee Ryan (o almeno uno che gli somiglia). Scherzi a parte, l’ex tronista oggi ha rilasciato Work This Out e devo dire la verità, non è nemmeno malaccio, sembra una unreleased di One Love. Il pezzo – proprio come aveva detto lui – è pop anni 90/00 e si lascia ascoltare. Il vero problema di questo progetto è il video, su cui eviterei qualsiasi commento. C’è da dire che i due non si sono potuti incontrare per le restrizioni legate al Covid. Lee Ryan infatti adesso vive in Spagna e Francesco sta a Taranto. La distanza (e non solo) purtroppo ha giocato un ruolo importante nel risultato del video musicale.
Comunque a questo punto pretendo anche un duetto Nick Carter ft Pierpaolo Pretelli!
In che senso Francesco Monte che canta con Lee Ryan?!È così strano!!!
Vedo Lee e torno subito l’adolescente “innamorata” dei BLUE!💙😂😍
Passano gli anni ma le prime “cotte” no!🤦🏼♀️😂#blue #onelove pic.twitter.com/sxiPdF0HnL
— ♥♪Micol♥♪ (@Micol_2893) April 30, 2021
Francesco Monte ft Lee Ryan: Work This Out, il testo.
It’s true I wanna be right there right next to you
I’m so sorry that that I ever cut you loose
I wish that we could go back in time tonight
I’m down without you my world stops spinning around
I can’t find no Rythm in the sound
Trying to get my feet back on the ground .. the ground
And I know an I know an I know that I crossed that line
When I said that I’m in love with you I didn’t lie
If I broken your heart then let’s restart and make this right
It’s you and me and you right now
We’re gonna work this out
Your cool , I’ve never known anyone just like you
I love your ways and everything you do
You make me catch my breath with just one look , one look
And I know an I know an I know that I crossed that line
When I said that I’m in love with you I didn’t lie
If I broken your heart then let’s restart and make this right
It’s you and me and you right now
We’re gonna work this out