No, non era una bufala, Francesco Monte ha realmente inciso una canzone con Lee Ryan (o almeno uno che gli somiglia). Scherzi a parte, l’ex tronista oggi ha rilasciato Work This Out e devo dire la verità, non è nemmeno malaccio, sembra una unreleased di One Love. Il pezzo – proprio come aveva detto lui – è pop anni 90/00 e si lascia ascoltare. Il vero problema di questo progetto è il video, su cui eviterei qualsiasi commento. C’è da dire che i due non si sono potuti incontrare per le restrizioni legate al Covid. Lee Ryan infatti adesso vive in Spagna e Francesco sta a Taranto. La distanza (e non solo) purtroppo ha giocato un ruolo importante nel risultato del video musicale.

Comunque a questo punto pretendo anche un duetto Nick Carter ft Pierpaolo Pretelli!



In che senso Francesco Monte che canta con Lee Ryan?!È così strano!!!

Vedo Lee e torno subito l’adolescente “innamorata” dei BLUE!💙😂😍

Passano gli anni ma le prime “cotte” no!🤦🏼‍♀️😂#blue #onelove pic.twitter.com/sxiPdF0HnL — ♥♪Micol♥♪ (@Micol_2893) April 30, 2021

Francesco Monte ft Lee Ryan: Work This Out, il testo.

It’s true I wanna be right there right next to you

I’m so sorry that that I ever cut you loose

I wish that we could go back in time tonight

I’m down without you my world stops spinning around

I can’t find no Rythm in the sound

Trying to get my feet back on the ground .. the ground

And I know an I know an I know that I crossed that line

When I said that I’m in love with you I didn’t lie

If I broken your heart then let’s restart and make this right

It’s you and me and you right now

We’re gonna work this out

Your cool , I’ve never known anyone just like you

I love your ways and everything you do

You make me catch my breath with just one look , one look

And I know an I know an I know that I crossed that line

When I said that I’m in love with you I didn’t lie

If I broken your heart then let’s restart and make this right

It’s you and me and you right now

We’re gonna work this out