MTV EMA 2020: tutte nomination per la vittoria degli European Music Awards, compresi i cinque candidati per il Best Italian Act, il miglior artista italiano.
Tutto pronto per gli MTV EMA 2020, gli European Music Award. Come prevedibile, anche in questa manifestazione la regina in termini di nomination è Lady Gaga, con ben sette candidature, tra cui quella come Miglior artista. Seguono BTS e Justin Bieber con cinque nomination a testa. Grande novità in questa edizione sono tre nuove categorie: Best Latin, Video for Good e Best Virtual Live. Da segnalare anche il ritorno del Best Local Act.
MTV EMA 2020: le candidature nel Best Italian Act
La grande attesa in Italia è, come ogni anno, quella per i candidati a Best Italian Act, miglior artista italiano del 2020. Dopo una serie di valutazioni e votazioni che hanno coinvolto anche i fan, i cinque candidati sono il vincitore del Fesitval di Sanremo, Diodato, e poi Elettra Lamborghini, Irama, Levante e Random. Ricordiamo che nel 2019 a trionfare fu Mahmood.
Questo il post con l’apertura delle votazioni:
MTV EMA 2020: le nomination
Andiamo a scoprire insieme le candidature nelle altre categorie, quelle internazionali.
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
DJ Khaled feat. Drake – Popstar
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
Blackpink feat. Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – Intentions
Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith feat Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
Blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Mapo of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @Tomorrowland – Around the World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
