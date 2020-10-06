MTV EMA 2020: tutte nomination per la vittoria degli European Music Awards, compresi i cinque candidati per il Best Italian Act, il miglior artista italiano.

Tutto pronto per gli MTV EMA 2020, gli European Music Award. Come prevedibile, anche in questa manifestazione la regina in termini di nomination è Lady Gaga, con ben sette candidature, tra cui quella come Miglior artista. Seguono BTS e Justin Bieber con cinque nomination a testa. Grande novità in questa edizione sono tre nuove categorie: Best Latin, Video for Good e Best Virtual Live. Da segnalare anche il ritorno del Best Local Act.

MTV EMA 2020: le candidature nel Best Italian Act

La grande attesa in Italia è, come ogni anno, quella per i candidati a Best Italian Act, miglior artista italiano del 2020. Dopo una serie di valutazioni e votazioni che hanno coinvolto anche i fan, i cinque candidati sono il vincitore del Fesitval di Sanremo, Diodato, e poi Elettra Lamborghini, Irama, Levante e Random. Ricordiamo che nel 2019 a trionfare fu Mahmood.

MTV EMA 2020: le nomination

Andiamo a scoprire insieme le candidature nelle altre categorie, quelle internazionali.

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

DJ Khaled feat. Drake – Popstar

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

Blackpink feat. Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – Intentions

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith feat Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

Benee

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

Blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Mapo of the Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @Tomorrowland – Around the World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute