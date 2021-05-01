Jade, Leigh Anne e Perrie in versione drag king nel video di Confetti.
Orfane di Jesy, le Little Mix sono tornate in 3. Nel loro primo video con la “nuova” formazione, Leigh-Anne, Jade e Perrie sono diventate Lenny, J Dog e Pez. Un comeback perfetto! Già ‘Confetti‘ è un pezzo adorabile, ma poi l’idea di mostrarsi in versione drag king è stata geniale.
The #Confetti video is hereeeee @Saweetie ✨ We’re serving you looks, choreo and introducing you to three very special lads. We are so proud of this one hope you all love it! https://t.co/k90bebrbv7 pic.twitter.com/X1gf2qMo0S
— Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 30, 2021
Confetti ft. Saweetie sarà disponibile Venerdì 30 Aprile! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pbqYjZwSgv
— Little Mix Italia (@LittleMixlTALIA) April 21, 2021
Confetti, il testo.
We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day
Got all my friends here with me
And I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya
Got this dress up on me
So I don’t need your stress up on me
Baby, we’re done, c’est la vie
Now I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya
Should’ve left your ass from time ago
Didn’t love me then, but now I do
I used to sit at home and cry for you
Diamonds on my neck, I shine for you
Ain’t blocking my blessings anymore
Never be the girl I was before
I’ma let the good things in my lifе rain down
From the sky, drop like confetti
All еyes on me, so V.I.P
All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti
Drop it down
You’re missin’ me, but I’m finally free
I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti
Flashing lights, I ain’t got no worry on my mind
Know that you’re mad, I realised
That I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya
So, DJ, say my name like it’s my birthday
You’re just a memory
And, boy, I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya
Should’ve left your ass from time ago (Time ago)
Didn’t love me then, but now I do (Now I do)
I’ma let the good things in my life rain down
From the sky, drop like confetti (Yeah)
All eyes on me, so V.I.P
All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (All of my dreams)
You’re missin’ me, but I’m finally free (I’m finally free)
I got what I need (I’ve got what I need), so let it rain down like confetti
Jesy Nelson, l’annuncio dell’addio alle Little Mix.
“Dopo averci pensato molto e con il cuore affranto vi annuncio che ho deciso di lasciare le Little Mix. Ho bisogno di passare del tempo con le persone che amo, facendo le cose che mi rendono felice.
Sono pronta ad intraprendere questo nuovo capitolo della mia vita. Non sono sicura di come sarà ma spero che sarete qui per supportarmi. – ha scritto Jesy Nelson – Voglio dire grazie alle persone che mi hanno affiancata in questo cammino. Tutto il duro lavoro e l’impegno che ci abbiamo messo si sono rivelati un successo”.