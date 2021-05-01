Orfane di Jesy, le Little Mix sono tornate in 3. Nel loro primo video con la “nuova” formazione, Leigh-Anne, Jade e Perrie sono diventate Lenny, J Dog e Pez. Un comeback perfetto! Già ‘Confetti‘ è un pezzo adorabile, ma poi l’idea di mostrarsi in versione drag king è stata geniale.

The #Confetti video is hereeeee @Saweetie ✨ We’re serving you looks, choreo and introducing you to three very special lads. We are so proud of this one hope you all love it! https://t.co/k90bebrbv7 pic.twitter.com/X1gf2qMo0S — Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 30, 2021

Confetti ft. Saweetie sarà disponibile Venerdì 30 Aprile! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pbqYjZwSgv — Little Mix Italia (@LittleMixlTALIA) April 21, 2021

Confetti, il testo.

We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day

Got all my friends here with me

And I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya

Got this dress up on me

So I don’t need your stress up on me

Baby, we’re done, c’est la vie

Now I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya

Should’ve left your ass from time ago

Didn’t love me then, but now I do

I used to sit at home and cry for you

Diamonds on my neck, I shine for you

Ain’t blocking my blessings anymore

Never be the girl I was before

I’ma let the good things in my lifе rain down

From the sky, drop like confetti

All еyes on me, so V.I.P

All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti

Drop it down

You’re missin’ me, but I’m finally free

I got what I need, so let it rain down like confetti

Flashing lights, I ain’t got no worry on my mind

Know that you’re mad, I realised

That I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya

So, DJ, say my name like it’s my birthday

You’re just a memory

And, boy, I don’t need ya, I don’t need ya

Should’ve left your ass from time ago (Time ago)

Didn’t love me then, but now I do (Now I do)

I’ma let the good things in my life rain down

From the sky, drop like confetti (Yeah)

All eyes on me, so V.I.P

All of my dreams, from the sky, drop like confetti (All of my dreams)

You’re missin’ me, but I’m finally free (I’m finally free)

I got what I need (I’ve got what I need), so let it rain down like confetti

Jesy Nelson, l’annuncio dell’addio alle Little Mix.