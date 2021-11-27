Musica

le canzoni presenti nel film documentario

Nov 27, 2021


Oltre 200 canzoni sono contenute in Get Back, documentario sui Beatles, diretto da Peter Jackson, contenente filmati inediti di Let It Be.

I fan dei Beatles avranno la possibilità di saltare sulla macchina del tempo e guardare Get Back, il documentario diretto da Peter Jackson che riprende filmati inediti di quello che – alla fine – sarebbe diventato Let It Be. Il regista ha utilizzato filmati dietro le quinte delle canzoni che vengono assemblate, i compagni di band che si divertono e la possibilità di rivisitare un tumultuoso momento nella storia della leggendaria band che, a distanza di anni, potrebbe avere maggior senso.

The Beatles
The Beatles

Beatles, il documentario Get Back: qualche curiosità

La prima puntata di Get Back arriverà su Disney+ il 25 novembre. La seconda, invece, il 26 novembre e la puntata finale il 27 novembre. Per poter accedere a tale contenuto, sarà necessario effettuare un abbonamento alla I fan avranno bisogno un abbonamento alla piattaforma di streaming.

A dirigere il documentario è Peter Jackson, regista premio Oscar della trilogia de Il Signore degli Anelli e fan del quartetto di Liverpool da sempre. Da bambino cresciuto in Nuova Zelanda, ha detto che scoprire gli album The Red and The Blue è stata un’”esperienza che cambia la vita“, secondo le note di produzione del film.

Apple Corps, la società che gestisce tutti gli interessi creativi e commerciali dei Beatles, ha incontrato il cineasta nell’estate del 2017 per vedere se fosse interessato a creare un documentario con i copiosi materiali audiovisivi a disposizione nei loro caveau. La compagnia gli ha dato poche istruzioni, se non quella di raccontare la storia completa della band. Il video di Let It Be:

Beatles, l’elenco dei brani di Get Back

Di seguito, vi elenchiamo tutte i brani presenti in Get Back. Si contano più di 200 brani, una mole decisamente importante per un documentario.

Parte 1

Nella videosequenza iniziale (non suonate in studio):

In spite of all the danger (McCartney-Harrison)
Some other guy (Barrett-Lieber-Stoller)
Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
Twist and shout (Lennon-McCartney)
She loves you (Lennon-McCartney)
I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)
Do you want to know a secret (Lennon-McCartney)
All my loving (Lennon-McCartney)

Eight days a week (Lennon-McCartney)
A hard day’s night (Lennon-McCartney)
Can’t buy me love (Lennon-McCartney)
I should have known better (Lennon-McCartney)
Help! (Lennon-McCartney)
Act naturally (Russell)
Yesterday (Lennon-McCartney)
Drive my car (Lennon-McCartney)
Yellow submarine (Lennon-McCartney)
Taxman (Lennon-McCartney)
Tomorrow never knows (Lennon-McCartney)
Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)
Penny Lane (Lennon-McCartney)
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Lennon-McCartney)
WIth a little help from my friends (Lennon-McCartney)
Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Lennon-McCartney)
All you need is love (Lennon-McCartney)
A day in the life (Lennon-McCartney)
Magical Mystery Tour (Lennon-McCartney)
I am the walrus (Lennon-McCartney)
Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)
While my guitar gently weeps (Harrison)
Blackbird (Lennon-McCartney)
Hey Jude (Lennon-McCartney)

Suonate in studio:

Everybody’s got soul (Lennon-McCartney)
On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)
Don’t let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
I’ve got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
I shall be released (Dylan)
Johnny B Goode (Chuck Berry)
Quinn the Eskimo (The mighty Quinn) (Dylan)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
Tea for two (Youmans/Caesar)

Taking a trip to Carolina (Ringo Starr)
Just fun (Lennon-McCartney)
Thinking of linking (McCartney)
One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)
Won’t you please say goodbye (Lennon-McCartney)
Because I know you love me so (Lennon-McCartney)
Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)
Midnight special (traditional)
What do you want to make those eyes at me for? (Monaco-Johnson-McCarthy)
Harry Lime – Theme from The third man (Anton Karas)
Gimme some truth (Lennon)
All things must pass (Harrison)
Every little thing (Lennon-McCartney)
I’m so tired (Lennon-McCartney)
You wear your women out (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
My imagination (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)
Get back (Lennon-McCartney)
When I’m sixty-four (Lennon-McCartney)
Maxwell’s silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)
Across the universe (Lennon-McCartney)
Rock and roll music (Chuck Berry)
I me mine (Harrison)
Mr Bass Man (Johnny Cymbal)
Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)
Baa, baa, black sheep (traditional)
To kingdom come (Robbie Robertson)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
You win again (Hank Williams)
Carry that weight (Lennon-McCartney)
Golden slumbers (Lennon-McCartney)
Another day (Paul e Linda McCartney)
The castle of the king of the birds (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
For you blue (Harrison)
Commonwealth (Lennon-McCartney)
Enoch Powell (Lennon-McCartney)
Norwegian wood (Lennon-McCartney)
Honey hush (Willie Turner)
Move it Ian (Samwell)
House of the rising sun (traditional)
Suzy Parker (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Mama, you been on my mind (Dylan)
Shakin’ in the sixties (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Christmas alphabet (Loman-Kaye)
I’m talking about you (Chuck Berry)
Hi-heel sneakers (Robert Higginbotham)
Carolina moon (Burke-Davis)
She’s a woman (Lennon-McCartney)
Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)
It’s only make believe (Nance-Jenkins)
Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey-Ono)
John (Yoko Ono)
Isn’t it a pity (Harrison)

Parte 2

Suonate in studio:

You’re my world (Il mio mondo) (Bindi-Paoli-Sigman)
Build me up buttercup (Maracaulay-D’Abo)
Get Back (Lennon-McCartney)
No other love (Rodgers-Hammerstein)
Piano piece (Bonding) (Lennon-McCartney)
Martha my dear (Lennon-McCartney)
Woman (McCartney)
I bought a piano the other day (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey)
The back seat of my car (McCartney)

Those were the days (Raskin)
Long tall Sally (Blackwell-Penniman-Johnson)
Song of love (Lennon-McCartney)
Help! (Lennon-McCartney)
Tutti frutti (Penniman-Lubin-La Bostrie)
I want to hold your hand (Lennon-McCartney)
Mean Mr Mustard (Lennon-McCartney)
Madman (Lennon-McCartney)
Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)
Maybe it’s because I’m a londoner (Gregg)
You are my sunshine (Davis)
Forty days (Chuck Berry)
Queen of the hop (Harris)
Gilly gilly ossenfeffer katzenellen bogen by the sea (Hoffman-Manning)
New Orleans (Guida-Royster)
Too bad about sorrows (Lennon-McCartney)
Hi-heel sneakers (Higginbotham)
My baby left me (Crudup)
Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)
Hallelujah I love her so (Ray Charles)
Milk cow blues (Kokomo-Arnold)
Good rockin’ tonight (Roy Brown)
Shout! (Isley-Isley-Isley)
I’ve got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
Don’t let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
You’re gonna lose that girl (Lennon-McCartney)
She came in through the bathroom window (Lennon-McCartney)
Some other guy (Barrett-Leiber-Stoller)
Going up the country (Alan Wilson)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
A taste of honey (Scott-Marlow)
Save the last dance for me (Pomus-Shuman)
Freakout Jam feat Yoko Ono (Lennon-McCartney-Ono)
Cupcake baby (Lennon-McCartney)
You never give me your money (Lennon-McCartney)
Twenty flight rock (Fairchild-Cochran)
Maxwell’s silver hammer (Lennon-McCartney)
Reach out, I’ll be there (Holland-Dozier-Hammond)
On the road again (Jones-Wilson)
On the road to Marrakesh / Child of nature (Lennon)
Please please me (Lennon-McCartney)
I’ll get you (Lennon-McCartney)
School days (ring ring goes the bell) (Chuck Berry)
Stand by me (Ben E King-Leiber-Stoller)
Ob-la-di ob-la-da (Lennon-McCartney)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
Polythene Pam (Lennon-McCartney)
Her Majesty (Lennon-McCartney)
Teddy boy (McCartney)
Fancy my chances with you (Lennon-McCartney)
Maggie Mae (traditional)
Back in the USSR (Lennon-McCartney)
Dehra Dun (Harrison)
Within you without you (Harrison)
Dig it (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Why don’t we do it in the road (Lennon-McCartney)
Act naturally (Russell-Morrison)
Bye, bye love (Boudleaux & Felice Bryant)
For you blue (Harrison)
I lost my little girl (McCartney)
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Blues jam (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
The walk (McCracklin-Garlic)
Without a song (Youmans-Eliscu-Rose)

Parte 3

Suonate in studio:

Window, window (Harrison)
Octopus’s garden (Starkey)
Let it be (Lennon-McCartney)
Little Yellow pills (Jackie Lomax)
I told you before (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Dig it (con Heather) (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey)
Twist and shout (Medley-Russell)
Blue suede shoes (Perkins)
Shake, rattle and roll (Charles E.

Calhoun).
Miss Ann (Johnson-Penniman)
Kansas City (Leiber-Stoller)
The long and winding road (Lennon-McCartney)
Old brown shoe (Harrison)
Oh! Darling (Lennon-McCartney)
Don’t let me down (Lennon-McCartney)
Strawberry Fields Forever (Lennon-McCartney)
Get back (Lennon-McCartney)
Take these chains from my heart (Heath-Rose)
Water! Water! (Lennon-McCartney)
I’ve got a feeling (Lennon-McCartney)
Half a pound of greasepaint (Lennon-McCartney)
I want you (Lennon-McCartney)
Love me do (Lennon-McCartney)
Something (Harrison)
Two of us (Lennon-McCartney)
One after 909 (Lennon-McCartney)
Dig a pony (Lennon-McCartney)
Danny Boy (Londonderry air) (traditional)
Friendship (Cole Porter)
God save the Queen (traditional)
A pretty girl is like a melody (Irving Berlin)
Take this hammer (traditional)
Five feet high and raising (Johnny Cash)
Run for your life (Lennon-McCartney)
Party (Jessie Mae Robinson)

Fonte

