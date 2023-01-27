Lavender Haze, il nuovo video di Taylor Swift con il modello Laith Ashley De La Cruz

A distanza di tre mesi dall’uscita di Midnights oggi Taylor Swift ha rilasciato il video musicale di uno dei pezzi più belli del disco, Lavender Haze. Con questa clip Taylor ci porta in un mondo onirico e soprattutto ci fa un bel regalo facendoci trovare a letto quel manzo di Laith Ashley De La Cruz.

Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. https://t.co/tzkH3a7mos — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

Taylor Swift: Lavender Haze, il testo

Meet me at midnight

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia

I’ve been under scrutiny (yeah, oh yeah)

You handle it beautifully (yeah, oh yeah)

All this shit is new to me (yeah, oh yeah)

I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal, the 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

(Ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

All they keep asking me (all they keep asking me)

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kind of girl they see (the only kind of girl they see)

Is a one night or a wife

I find it dizzying (yeah, oh yeah)

They’re bringing up my history (yeah, oh yeah)

But you aren’t even listening (yeah, oh yeah)

I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal, the 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze (ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

That lavender haze

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (get it off my desk)

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

I feel (I feel) a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (no deal), the 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

(Ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

That lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay

In that lavender haze