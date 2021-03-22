Venerdì scorso sono usciti i nuovi album di Lana Del Rey e Justin Bieber e quindi è tempo delle classiche previsioni di vendite. I due artisti stanno lottando per il primo posto nella Billboard, ma pare che ad avere la meglio sarà il biondino di Sorry. Justice infatti dovrebbe debuttare in vetta alla celebre classifica con 130/140.000 copie (ma solo 20/30.000 senza lo streaming), mentre Chemtrails Over the Country Club si accontenterà del secondo gradino del podio con 65/75.000 copie (50/55.000 senza lo streaming).

Chi invece ha già fatto il suo debutto è Nick Jonas, che purtroppo non è riuscito a raggiungere la top 10 e si è piazzato al dodicesimo posto con 26.687 copie (16.000 senza lo streaming).

Nessuna grande sorpresa, ma il dato peggiore (se dovesse essere confermato giovedì) mi pare quello di Justin Bieber, che passa dalle 300.000 copie di Changes (200.000 senza lo streaming) alle 140.000 del nuovo disco. Dove sono finite tutte le Belieber?

According to HDD, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” is aiming for a #2 debut on the Billboard 200 with 65 -75K units (prediction).

— They previously predicted “NFR!” to debut with 75-85K units sold and it actually debuted with 104K units! pic.twitter.com/kBZ3uLdG9O

— Lana Del Rey Charts (@chartlanadata) March 20, 2021