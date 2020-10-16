Lana Del Rey è tornata con un nuovo singolo, ecco Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Il comeback di Lana Del Rey.
A poco più di un anno da Norman Fu*king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La cantante americana ha appena rilasciato Let Me Love You Like A Woman, pezzo che anticipa l’uscita del suo settimo album Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Nessuna sorpresa o cambio di rotta, questo brano è in pieno stile ‘Lana’ e piacerà sicuramente a chi ha apprezzato i suoi precedenti lavori.
‘Let me Love you Like a Woman’
is out tomorrow.
First song from Chemtrails Over the Country Club pic.twitter.com/VQqJIsID8R
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 15, 2020
Lana Del Rey reveals the artwork for “Let me Love you Like a Woman” is handwritten font made by the same artist behind ‘Violent Bent Backwards Over The Grass.’ pic.twitter.com/JLmy7Jaent
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2020
Lana Del Rey, Let Me Love You Like A Woman: il testo.
I come from a small town, how ’bout you?
I only mention it ’cause I’m ready to leave LA
And I want you to come
Eighty miles North or South will do
I don’t care where as long as you’re with me
And I’m with you and you let me
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Talk to me in poems and songs
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me hold you like a baby
I come from a small town far away
I only mention it ’cause I’m ready to leave LA
And I need you to come (And I want you to come)
I guess I could manage if you stay
It’s just if you do, I can’t see myself having any fun, so
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Talk to me in songs and poems
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Take you to infinity
Let me love you like a woman
(Let me hold you like a baby)
Take you to infinity
Let me love you like a woman
(Let me hold you like a baby)
Take you to infinity
We could get lost in the purple rain
Talk about the good ol’ days
We could get high on some pink champagne
Baby, let me count the waves
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Talk to me in songs and poems
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
