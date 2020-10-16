A poco più di un anno da Norman Fu*king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La cantante americana ha appena rilasciato Let Me Love You Like A Woman, pezzo che anticipa l’uscita del suo settimo album Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Nessuna sorpresa o cambio di rotta, questo brano è in pieno stile ‘Lana’ e piacerà sicuramente a chi ha apprezzato i suoi precedenti lavori.

‘Let me Love you Like a Woman’ is out tomorrow.

First song from Chemtrails Over the Country Club pic.twitter.com/VQqJIsID8R — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 15, 2020

Lana Del Rey reveals the artwork for “Let me Love you Like a Woman” is handwritten font made by the same artist behind ‘Violent Bent Backwards Over The Grass.’ pic.twitter.com/JLmy7Jaent — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2020

Lana Del Rey, Let Me Love You Like A Woman: il testo.

I come from a small town, how ’bout you?

I only mention it ’cause I’m ready to leave LA

And I want you to come

Eighty miles North or South will do

I don’t care where as long as you’re with me

And I’m with you and you let me

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Talk to me in poems and songs

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me hold you like a baby

I come from a small town far away

I only mention it ’cause I’m ready to leave LA

And I need you to come (And I want you to come)

I guess I could manage if you stay

It’s just if you do, I can’t see myself having any fun, so

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Talk to me in songs and poems

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Take you to infinity

Let me love you like a woman

(Let me hold you like a baby)

Take you to infinity

Let me love you like a woman

(Let me hold you like a baby)

Take you to infinity

We could get lost in the purple rain

Talk about the good ol’ days

We could get high on some pink champagne

Baby, let me count the waves

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Talk to me in songs and poems

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman