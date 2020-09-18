Lady Gaga: ecco il video di 911
La Germanotta ha sfornato un altro video perfetto.
Con la performance agli MTV Video Music Awards avevamo intuito che 911 sarebbe stato il nuovo singolo e infatti così è stato. Ieri l’annuncio dalle pagine di Billboard e oggi il video musicale. Abbandonati pianeti alieni e scenari futuristici di Stupid Love e Rain On Me, per questo viaggio su Chromatica Lady Gaga ci ha portati in un mondo fatto di simbolismi e atmosfere che ricordano vagamente quelle di Judas.
Brillante, spiazzante, originale, per me è un bel sì.
“911” SHORT FILM
🚨 5 MINUTES 🚨 https://t.co/UT5mHoJ9ek pic.twitter.com/D7hgEPyYr4
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2020
🚨 911 short film out tomorrow at 9am PT #Chromatica 🚨 https://t.co/UT5mHoJ9ek pic.twitter.com/k3wk1NMMjV
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 17, 2020
Lady Gaga 911: il testo.
Turning up emotional faders
Keep repeating self-hating phrases
I have heard enough of these voices
Almost like I have no choice
This is biological stasis
My mood’s shifting to manic places
Wish I loved, and kept the good friendships
Watch life, here I go again
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry, ever again (ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Ever since day one
Pop a 911
Then pop another one
Keep my dolls inside diamond boxes
Save them till I know I’m gon’ drop this
Front I’ve built around me, oasis
Paradise is in my hand
Holding on so tight to this status
It’s not real but I’ll try to grab it
Keep myself in beautiful places
Paradise is in my hands
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry ever again (ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Ever since day one
Pop a 911
Then pop another one
(Pop another one)
Pop a 911
Then pop another one
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry ever again (ooh)
I can’t see me cry
Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Pop a 911
My biggest enemy is me
Ever since day one
Pop a 911
Then pop another one
Please patch the line
Please patch the line
Need a 911, can you patch the line
Please patch the line
Please patch the line
Need a 911, can you patch the line
