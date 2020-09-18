Con la performance agli MTV Video Music Awards avevamo intuito che 911 sarebbe stato il nuovo singolo e infatti così è stato. Ieri l’annuncio dalle pagine di Billboard e oggi il video musicale. Abbandonati pianeti alieni e scenari futuristici di Stupid Love e Rain On Me, per questo viaggio su Chromatica Lady Gaga ci ha portati in un mondo fatto di simbolismi e atmosfere che ricordano vagamente quelle di Judas.

Brillante, spiazzante, originale, per me è un bel sì.

“911” SHORT FILM 🚨 5 MINUTES 🚨 https://t.co/UT5mHoJ9ek pic.twitter.com/D7hgEPyYr4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2020

🚨 911 short film out tomorrow at 9am PT #Chromatica 🚨 https://t.co/UT5mHoJ9ek pic.twitter.com/k3wk1NMMjV — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 17, 2020

Lady Gaga 911: il testo.

Turning up emotional faders

Keep repeating self-hating phrases

I have heard enough of these voices

Almost like I have no choice

This is biological stasis

My mood’s shifting to manic places

Wish I loved, and kept the good friendships

Watch life, here I go again

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry, ever again (ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Ever since day one

Pop a 911

Then pop another one

Keep my dolls inside diamond boxes

Save them till I know I’m gon’ drop this

Front I’ve built around me, oasis

Paradise is in my hand

Holding on so tight to this status

It’s not real but I’ll try to grab it

Keep myself in beautiful places

Paradise is in my hands

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry ever again (ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Ever since day one

Pop a 911

Then pop another one

(Pop another one)

Pop a 911

Then pop another one

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry ever again (ooh)

I can’t see me cry

Can’t see me cry this is the end (ooh)

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Pop a 911

My biggest enemy is me

Ever since day one

Pop a 911

Then pop another one

Please patch the line

Please patch the line

Need a 911, can you patch the line

Please patch the line

Please patch the line

Need a 911, can you patch the line