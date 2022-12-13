Lady Gaga e Rihanna, aperta la sfida per la vittoria ai Golden Globe

Ieri la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha reso note tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Come previsto sia Lady Gaga che Rihanna sono state nominate nella categoria ‘Miglior Canzone’. Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick) e Lift Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever) si scontreranno per la vittoria in attesa dei ben più importanti Oscar. Chi la spunterà? La Germanotta riuscirà nell’impresa di vincere il terzo Golden Globe e il secondo Oscar? Qualcosa mi dice che questa volta a trionfare per ‘best original song’ sarà Rihanna. Anche se per la serie ‘tra i due litiganti il terzo gode’, potrebbe anche spuntarla Taylor Swift con Carolina.

🚨MÚSICA: Rihanna (Lift Me Up) e Lady Gaga (Hold My Hand) disputam o #GoldenGlobes na categoria “Melhor Canção Original”. pic.twitter.com/ndTVJmBJKt — CHOQUEI (@choquei) December 12, 2022

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE COMMEDIA

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

MIGLIORE CANZONE

Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)