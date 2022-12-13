Lady Gaga e Rihanna, aperta la sfida per la vittoria ai Golden Globe

Ieri la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha reso note tutte le nomination per i Golden Globe 2023. Come previsto sia Lady Gaga che Rihanna sono state nominate nella categoria ‘Miglior Canzone’. Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick) e Lift Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever) si scontreranno per la vittoria in attesa dei ben più importanti Oscar. Chi la spunterà? La Germanotta riuscirà nell’impresa di vincere il terzo Golden Globe e il secondo Oscar? Qualcosa mi dice che questa volta a trionfare per ‘best original song’ sarà Rihanna. Anche se per la serie ‘tra i due litiganti il terzo gode’, potrebbe anche spuntarla Taylor Swift con Carolina.
🚨MÚSICA: Rihanna (Lift Me Up) e Lady Gaga (Hold My Hand) disputam o #GoldenGlobes na categoria “Melhor Canção Original”. pic.twitter.com/ndTVJmBJKt
— CHOQUEI (@choquei) December 12, 2022
Golden Globe 2023: da Rihanna e Gaga, a Taylor Swift, tutti i nominati.
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE COMMEDIA
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt – Babylon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
MIGLIORE CANZONE
Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)