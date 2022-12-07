Lady Gaga batte tutti: Bloody Mary è la canzone più ‘cercata’ al mondo

TikTok e la serie Mercoledì hanno fatto un vero e proprio miracolo pop resuscitando una vera perla di Lady Gaga, Bloody Mary. Un utente ha creato un video usando il pezzo della Germanotta e incollandolo nella scena in cui Jenna Ortega balla in Wednesday, la nuova serie Netflix di Tim Burton. La clip è diventata virale e il brano di Born This Way ha iniziato a scalare le classifiche di tutto il mondo (attualmente è in top 10 in più di 20 paesi tra iTunes, Spotify e Apple Music). Ma il vero botto Bloody Mary l’ha fatto su Shazam, visto che si trova alla numero 1 della classifica della nota app che identifica qualsiasi canzone in pochi secondi. Finalmente giustizia, anche se dopo 11 anni, ma meglio tardi che mai.

11 years after release, ‘Bloody Mary’ by Lady Gaga is currently the #1 most Shazamed song in the world. pic.twitter.com/byCgD7MlIW — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 6, 2022

HITOU! “Bloody Mary”, de Lady Gaga, é a música mais buscada no Shazam ao redor do mundo graças ao viral no TikTok com a coreografia icônica de Wandinha. pic.twitter.com/bcTjFL0rEI — BCharts (@bchartsnet) December 6, 2022

E dell’inaspettata resurrezione si è accorta anche Lady Gaga, visto che è stata taggata dal profilo Twitter ufficiale di Wednesday Addams. Sperare in un video musicale è troppo, ma un bel remix non sarebbe una cattiva idea.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Bloody Mary di Lady Gaga: tutte le posizioni su Shazam.

