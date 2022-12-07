Curiosità

Lady Gaga batte tutti: Bloody Mary è la canzone più ‘cercata’ al mondo

Dic 7, 2022


TikTok e la serie Mercoledì hanno fatto un vero e proprio miracolo pop resuscitando una vera perla di Lady Gaga, Bloody Mary. Un utente ha creato un video usando il pezzo della Germanotta e incollandolo nella scena in cui Jenna Ortega balla in Wednesday, la nuova serie Netflix di Tim Burton. La clip è diventata virale e il brano di Born This Way ha iniziato a scalare le classifiche di tutto il mondo (attualmente è in top 10 in più di 20 paesi tra iTunes, Spotify e Apple Music). Ma il vero botto Bloody Mary l’ha fatto su Shazam, visto che si trova alla numero 1 della classifica della nota app che identifica qualsiasi canzone in pochi secondi. Finalmente giustizia, anche se dopo 11 anni, ma meglio tardi che mai.

Per chi stai facendo acquisti? Su c'è il negozio di Natale

E dell’inaspettata resurrezione si è accorta anche Lady Gaga, visto che è stata taggata dal profilo Twitter ufficiale di Wednesday Addams. Sperare in un video musicale è troppo, ma un bel remix non sarebbe una cattiva idea.

Bloody Mary di Lady Gaga: tutte le posizioni su Shazam.

#1 World
#1 Argentina
#1 Belarus
#1 Brazil
#1 Chile
#1 Czech Republic
#1 Finland
#1 France
#1 Germany
#1 Hungary
#1 Israel
#1 Kazakhstan
#1 Mexico
#1 Norway
#1 Peru
#1 Poland
#1 Romania
#1 Russia
#1 Saudi Arabia
#1 Singapore
#1 Switzerland
#1 Thailand
#1 Ukraine
#1 Worldwide
#2 Austria
#2 Belgium
#2 Canada
#2 Ecuador
#2 United Kingdom
#2 Uruguay
#3 Colombia
#3 Greece
#3 Venezuela
#4 Costa Rica
#4 Ireland
#4 Malaysia
#4 Netherlands
#4 Turkey
#4 United States
#5 Italy
#6 Denmark
#8 Bulgaria
#8 Spain
#9 Sweden
#10 Australia
#11 Croatia
#11 Portugal
#14 Indonesia
#14 New Zealand
#14 Taiwan
#25 South Korea
#29 India
#47 China
#53 South Africa
#92 Japan



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Nuovi concorrenti al GF Vip, parla Signorini: ecco quando entreranno “sorpresa d’oltreoceano”

Dic 7, 2022
Curiosità

Oriana e Luca Onestini si piacciono, Signorini svela tutto: “Quello che ho visto”

Dic 7, 2022
Curiosità

Jasmine Carrisi conferma la storia con il figlio di un famoso cantante

Dic 7, 2022

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Tecnologia

Apple Music Sing: arriva il karaoke su iPhone, iPad e Apple TV

Dic 7, 2022
Musica

da Panette a Bottiglie prive

Dic 7, 2022
Curiosità

Lady Gaga batte tutti: Bloody Mary è la canzone più ‘cercata’ al mondo

Dic 7, 2022
Offerte di Lavoro

Ricotta di bufala campana Dop, via libera dall'Ue al nuovo disciplinare

Dic 7, 2022