Kylie Minogue è tornata con un singolo tutto da ballare: Padam Padam

A tre anni da Disco e Say Something, Kylie Minogue è tornata con Padam Padam, il singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’album Tension (fuori dal 22 settembre). Il pezzo non sarà originalissimo, ma è tutto quello che possiamo chiedere ad una popstar: un singolo orecchiabile, un ritmo martellante e un ritornello da canticchiare già al secondo ascolto. E Padam Padam fa il suo lavoro…



Ma in Tension di Kylie Minogue pare ci sarà spazio anche per brani diversi, insomma, non solo club banger, ma anche ballad: “Sono così fiera di questo lavoro. Perché è da molto che lo sto curando e non vedo l’ora che i miei fan possano ascoltare il risultato. Questo album è una miscela di riflessioni personale, pezzi da club e alti malinconici! Ho sentito così tanta libertà quando l’ho registrato e spero che vi piaccia“.

When your heart goes …❤️❤️ https://t.co/oapcPircLe pic.twitter.com/ntX9230ArN — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 17, 2023

Kylie Minogue Padam Padam, il testo.

You look like fun to me (Padam)

You look a little like somebody I know (Padam)

And I can tell your heart is set (Padam)

I’ll be in your head all weekend (Padam)

Shivers and butterflies (Padam)

I got the shivers when I look into your eyes (Padam)

And I can tell that you’re all in (Padam)

‘Cause I can hear your heart beating

Padam

Padam

Padam, padam

I hear it and I know

Padam, padam

I know you wanna take me home

Padam

And get to know me close

Padam, padam

When your heart goes

Padam, padam

I hear it and I know

Padam, padam

I know you wanna take me home

Padam

And take off all my clothes

Padam, padam

When your hеart goes

Padam

This place is crowding up

I think it’s time for you to takе me out this club

And we don’t need to use our words

Wanna see what’s underneath that t-shirt

Shivers and cold champagne

I got the shivers every time you say my name

And I can tell that you’re all in (All in)

‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)

‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)

Padam, padam

I hear it and I know

Padam, padam

I know you wanna take me home

Padam (Ah-ah)

And get to know me close

Padam, padam

When your heart goes (Ah-ah)

Padam, padam

I hear it and I know

Padam, padam

I know you wanna take me home

Padam

And take off all my clothes (And take off all my clothes)

Padam, padam

When your heart goes

Padam