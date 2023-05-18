Curiosità

Kylie Minogue è tornata con un singolo tutto da ballare: Padam Padam

Mag 18, 2023


A tre anni da Disco e Say Something, Kylie Minogue è tornata con Padam Padam, il singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’album Tension (fuori dal 22 settembre). Il pezzo non sarà originalissimo, ma è tutto quello che possiamo chiedere ad una popstar: un singolo orecchiabile, un ritmo martellante e un ritornello da canticchiare già al secondo ascolto. E Padam Padam fa il suo lavoro…

Ma in Tension di Kylie Minogue pare ci sarà spazio anche per brani diversi, insomma, non solo club banger, ma anche ballad: “Sono così fiera di questo lavoro. Perché è da molto che lo sto curando e non vedo l’ora che i miei fan possano ascoltare il risultato. Questo album è una miscela di riflessioni personale, pezzi da club e alti malinconici! Ho sentito così tanta libertà quando l’ho registrato e spero che vi piaccia“.

Kylie Minogue Padam Padam, il testo.

You look like fun to me (Padam)
You look a little like somebody I know (Padam)
And I can tell your heart is set (Padam)
I’ll be in your head all weekend (Padam)
Shivers and butterflies (Padam)
I got the shivers when I look into your eyes (Padam)
And I can tell that you’re all in (Padam)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating
Padam
Padam

Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And get to know me close
Padam, padam
When your heart goes
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And take off all my clothes
Padam, padam
When your hеart goes
Padam

This place is crowding up
I think it’s time for you to takе me out this club
And we don’t need to use our words
Wanna see what’s underneath that t-shirt
Shivers and cold champagne
I got the shivers every time you say my name
And I can tell that you’re all in (All in)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)

Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam (Ah-ah)
And get to know me close
Padam, padam
When your heart goes (Ah-ah)
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And take off all my clothes (And take off all my clothes)
Padam, padam
When your heart goes
Padam



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Luca Daffrè conferma la rottura con Alessandra: “Ecco perché è finita dopo pochi giorni”

Mag 18, 2023
Curiosità

Maria Esposito svela com’è stato girare le scene con Massimiliano Caiazzo

Mag 18, 2023
Curiosità

Barale vittima di assurdi attacchi dopo la sua confessione: “Non mi pento di averne parlato”

Mag 18, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Offerte di Lavoro

AssoBirra, al fianco istituzioni per riduzione pressione fiscale

Mag 18, 2023
Spettacolo

Avviso importante in merito a Formula 1 Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in I…

Mag 18, 2023
Spettacolo

“A un certo punto, il signor Mondadori mi chiede di diventare il curatore di una…

Mag 18, 2023
Salute

In Puglia la Pediatria di Famiglia punta sulla prevenzione

Mag 18, 2023