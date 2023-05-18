Kylie Minogue è tornata con un singolo tutto da ballare: Padam Padam

A tre anni da Disco e Say Something, Kylie Minogue è tornata con Padam Padam, il singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’album Tension (fuori dal 22 settembre). Il pezzo non sarà originalissimo, ma è tutto quello che possiamo chiedere ad una popstar: un singolo orecchiabile, un ritmo martellante e un ritornello da canticchiare già al secondo ascolto. E Padam Padam fa il suo lavoro…
Ma in Tension di Kylie Minogue pare ci sarà spazio anche per brani diversi, insomma, non solo club banger, ma anche ballad: “Sono così fiera di questo lavoro. Perché è da molto che lo sto curando e non vedo l’ora che i miei fan possano ascoltare il risultato. Questo album è una miscela di riflessioni personale, pezzi da club e alti malinconici! Ho sentito così tanta libertà quando l’ho registrato e spero che vi piaccia“.
When your heart goes …❤️❤️ https://t.co/oapcPircLe pic.twitter.com/ntX9230ArN
— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 17, 2023
Kylie Minogue Padam Padam, il testo.
You look like fun to me (Padam)
You look a little like somebody I know (Padam)
And I can tell your heart is set (Padam)
I’ll be in your head all weekend (Padam)
Shivers and butterflies (Padam)
I got the shivers when I look into your eyes (Padam)
And I can tell that you’re all in (Padam)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating
Padam
Padam
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And get to know me close
Padam, padam
When your heart goes
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And take off all my clothes
Padam, padam
When your hеart goes
Padam
This place is crowding up
I think it’s time for you to takе me out this club
And we don’t need to use our words
Wanna see what’s underneath that t-shirt
Shivers and cold champagne
I got the shivers every time you say my name
And I can tell that you’re all in (All in)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)
‘Cause I can hear your heart beating (Padam)
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam (Ah-ah)
And get to know me close
Padam, padam
When your heart goes (Ah-ah)
Padam, padam
I hear it and I know
Padam, padam
I know you wanna take me home
Padam
And take off all my clothes (And take off all my clothes)
Padam, padam
When your heart goes
Padam