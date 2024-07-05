Kesha è tornata con un nuovo singolo, ecco Joyride

A poco più di un anno da Fine Line e Eat The Acid, Kesha è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Joyride. Dopo l’ultimo comeback in cui ha preferito concentrarsi sul racconto di quello che ha subito, piuttosto che su ritmi accattivanti e pezzi catchy, questa volta Kesha ha sfornato un brano orecchiabile e che in parte ricorda i suoi vecchi successi. Non sarà Tik Tok o Blow, ma siamo sulla giusta strada. Bentornata Kesha!

MY NEW SINGLE “JOYRIDE” IS OUT NOW https://t.co/S44hlTH3FJ — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 4, 2024

Kesha, Joyride: il testo.

Are you a man? ‘Cause I’m a b**ch

I’m already rich, just looking for that (Mm)

This party sucks, I’m ’bout to ditch

Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t even try to gi-give me shit

I’ve earned the right to b-be like this

Oh, you say you love me? (That’s funny)

Well, so do I

I’m just looking for a joyride, joyride

I’m just looking for a good time tonight

Baby, I want you to

Rev my engine ’til you make it purr

Keep it kinky, but I come first

Beep-beep, b**ch, I’m outside

Get in, loser, for the joyride

Making every motherfucker turn

Fell from heaven, no, it didn’t hurt

Beep-beep, best night, your life

Get in, loser, for the joyride

Joyride

Get in, loser, for the joyride

Keep your eyes on the road

A label whore but I’m bored of wearing clothes

You want kids? Well, I am Mother

Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t even try to gi-give me shit

I’ve earned the right to b-be like this

Joyride, joyride

I’m just looking for a good time tonight

Baby, I want you to

Rev my engine ’til you make it purr

Keep it kinky, but I come first

Beep-beep, b**ch, I’m outside

Get in, loser, for the joyride

Making every motherfucker turn

Fell from heaven, no, it didn’t hurt

Beep-beep, best night, your life

Get in, loser, for the joyride

Don’t even, don’t give me shit

Don’t even, even, ’cause I’m a b**ch

Don’t even, don’t give me shit

I’m a bi—, I’m a b**ch

Don’t even, don’t give me shit

Don’t even, even, ’cause I’m a b**ch

Don’t even, don’t, don’t even, don’t, don’t even

I’m a bi—, I’m a b**ch

Joy-joy-joy

Joy-joy-joy

Get in, loser, for the joyride