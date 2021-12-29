Dopo Daisies e Smile, Katy Perry è tornata con un nuovo singolo e questa volta tutto da ballare. La popstar ha appena rilasciato When I’m Gone ft Alesso. Bel pezzo dance orecchiabile e con un ritornello perfetto, come direbbe Super Simo, ‘un ritmo che entra dento’.
Se facciamo floppare anche questo singolo mi
inca arrabbio.
E con le discoteche chiuse, 3 milioni di persone in quarantena e 100.000 contagi al giorno non ci resta che ballare in camera…
Katy Perry, When I’m Gone, il testo.
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
Thought it would be easy
Easy to forget me
Let go of the memories (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Now your bed is empty
And you’re wakin’ up sweating
I’m still in your wild dreams
Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go
When I’m gonе, I’m never really gonе
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
Me on top of you
Touch you like I do
No, you’ll never forget
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like
You’re chasin’ the danger
It’s just in your nature
Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
All these pretty faces
No one can replace it
I’m always your favorite
Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see (When I’m gone)
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone (Never really gone)
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (No one’s gonna feel like me)