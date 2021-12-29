Dopo Daisies e Smile, Katy Perry è tornata con un nuovo singolo e questa volta tutto da ballare. La popstar ha appena rilasciato When I’m Gone ft Alesso. Bel pezzo dance orecchiabile e con un ritornello perfetto, come direbbe Super Simo, ‘un ritmo che entra dento’.

Se facciamo floppare anche questo singolo mi inca arrabbio.



E con le discoteche chiuse, 3 milioni di persone in quarantena e 100.000 contagi al giorno non ci resta che ballare in camera…

#WHENIMGONE with @Alesso is finally out in the world! Listen at https://t.co/trvI7tcPTa for your pre-NYE dance party vibes… you’ll see 🦾🕺 pic.twitter.com/97Uu2V1luU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 29, 2021

Katy Perry, When I’m Gone, il testo.

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin’ on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin’ on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

Thought it would be easy

Easy to forget me

Let go of the memories (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Now your bed is empty

And you’re wakin’ up sweating

I’m still in your wild dreams

Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me

Do anything to keep me close

Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be

So hard for you to let me go

When I’m gonе, I’m never really gonе

You think you’re movin’ on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin’ on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

Me on top of you

Touch you like I do

No, you’ll never forget

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin’ on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

You’re chasin’ the danger

It’s just in your nature

Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

All these pretty faces

No one can replace it

I’m always your favorite

Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me

Do anything to keep me close

Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be

So hard for you to let me go

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone

You think you’re movin’ on

But it won’t be for long, you’ll see (When I’m gone)

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone (Never really gone)

You think you’re movin’ on

But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (No one’s gonna feel like me)