Curiosità

Katy Perry torna a farci ballare (a casa) ecco il nuovo singolo When I’m Gone

Dic 29, 2021


Dopo Daisies e Smile, Katy Perry è tornata con un nuovo singolo e questa volta tutto da ballare. La popstar ha appena rilasciato When I’m Gone ft Alesso. Bel pezzo dance orecchiabile e con un ritornello perfetto, come direbbe Super Simo, ‘un ritmo che entra dento’.

Se facciamo floppare anche questo singolo mi inca arrabbio.

E con le discoteche chiuse, 3 milioni di persone in quarantena e 100.000 contagi al giorno non ci resta che ballare in camera…

Katy Perry, When I’m Gone, il testo.

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

Thought it would be easy
Easy to forget me
Let go of the memories (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Now your bed is empty
And you’re wakin’ up sweating
I’m still in your wild dreams

Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go

When I’m gonе, I’m never really gonе
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

Me on top of you
Touch you like I do
No, you’ll never forget
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like

You’re chasin’ the danger
It’s just in your nature
Look for me in strangers (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
All these pretty faces
No one can replace it
I’m always your favorite

Late nights, callin’ me, callin’ me
Do anything to keep me close
Well, you should know it’s gonna be, gonna be
So hard for you to let me go

When I’m gone, I’m never really gone
You think you’re movin’ on
But it won’t be for long, you’ll see (When I’m gone)
When I’m gone, I’m never really gone (Never really gone)
You think you’re movin’ on
But no one’s gonna feel like, feel like (No one’s gonna feel like me)



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Lulù Selassié, Katia e Giucas sparlano: “Lei è una carogna, intossica Manuel, lui la lascerà”

Dic 29, 2021
Curiosità

Fabrizio Corona e Belen Rodriguez commentano le gravissime accuse di Nina Moric

Dic 29, 2021
Curiosità

Emily in Paris: la reazione dei BTS alla cover Dynamite fatta da Mindy

Dic 29, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Spettacolo

Dante, 'Inferni in terra', opera pittorica lunga 40 metri firmata Oreste Baldini

Dic 29, 2021
Curiosità

Katy Perry torna a farci ballare (a casa) ecco il nuovo singolo When I’m Gone

Dic 29, 2021
Cronaca

Covid Italia, ricoveri ordinari e terapie intensive oltre soglia critica

Dic 29, 2021
Offerte di Lavoro

Pnrr, Acunzo: "Incontro su fondi per riqualificare rete ex tabacchifici Piana del Sele"

Dic 29, 2021